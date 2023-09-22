2023 Global Citizen Festival: How, where, when to watch BTS’ Jungkook, Stray Kids’ 3RACHA, and more perform live online

The highly anticipated Global Citizen Festival for the year 2023 is set to be held on September 23, boasting a stellar lineup of renowned international artists. The iconic event will once again grace the picturesque setting of New York's Central Park, a favorite venue for many concerts.

Notably, all tickets for the festival have already been snapped up by eager fans. However, the festivities will be available for live streaming, ensuring that no one misses out on the highlights. The Global Citizen Festival operates on a unique premise, offering free tickets to participants who take meaningful actions for social change through the organization's app and website.

This extraordinary gathering also serves as a charitable endeavor, aiming to tackle critical issues such as the climate crisis, gender equity, and poverty. Making their mark in the K-pop sphere, Stray Kids' sub-unit 3RACHA and BTS' Jungkook will represent the genre on this global stage.

The time, date, line-up and all the details about the Global Citizen Festival 2023

When, where and how to watch:

The viewers can enjoy the Global Citizen Festival through the comfort of their homes by simply downloading the Global Citizen app. The live streaming will begin at 4 PM EST on September 23, Saturday and will later be available in the form of highlights or recorded show. Fans can avail a special benefit by signing up through the app which will ultimately turn into a hand of support for this special cause.

About the festival

The Global Citizen Festival is an annual music festival and advocacy event that seeks to bring attention to global issues and encourage people to take action to address them. The festival is organized by Global Citizen, a non-profit organization dedicated to ending extreme poverty by 2030.

The Global Citizen Festival features performances by some of the world's biggest music artists, including pop, rock, hip-hop, and other genres. These artists often perform for free to support the festival's mission and raise awareness about pressing global challenges.

The K-pop artists who will grace the stage

The K-pop artists who are set to rock the stage of this electrifying music festival this year are Jungkook of BTS and 3RACHA of Stray Kids. Earlier, the entire Stray Kids' unit was scheduled to perform at this event, but an unfortunate accident caused injuries for three of the group’s members, namely Hyunjin, Lee Know, and Seungmin.

In order to provide them with a proper recovery, their entertainment company made the decision to let them rest and refrain from any of the immediately scheduled activities. Hence, the producer unit of the group, consisting of members Bang Chan, Changbin, and HAN, will perform this time.

Jungkook will perform at this festival as a solo artist. The singer spoke about performing at the show and said,

"I'm so thrilled to join this year's Global Citizen Festival as a headliner! The festival sheds light on important causes and drives action and I'm happy to take part in it. I can't wait to perform in front of many people at the Great Lawn in Central Park."

Other performing artists

This year’s Global Citizen Festival in New York boasts an amazing lineup including the likes of Bill Nye, Bridget Moynahan, Anitta, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Conan Gray, Busy Philipps, Carmelo Anthony, Common, Connie Britton, Danai Gurira, Gayle King, Jordan Fisher, Lewis Pugh, Padma Lakshmi, Phoebe Gates, Rachel Brosnahan, and Sophia Bush.

With the likes of so many renowned artists promoting and supporting a good cause through their global image and influence, this show will be nothing short of an exhilarating experience for the audience.