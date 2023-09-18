"She probably went back quite shocked": TXT dishes about their recent collaborator Anitta's cultural shock when she visited Korea

On Sunday, September 17, TXT sat down with iHeartRadio and Most Requested Live's Ask Anything Chat following the release of their new collaborated track, Back For More, with the Brazillian singer, Anitta. While the interview mainly revolved around the members being asked the questions submitted by MOAs from around the world, inevitably, there were also many questions surrounding their recent collaboration with Anitta.

Given that the two artists come from different cultures, one question asked if the members faced any cultural shock while interacting with someone from the Brazillian culture. However, TXT revealed that Anitta might've faced a cultural shock more than the members. They said that when she visited Korea and the HYBE building, the country's food and culture left her in shock.

The leader of the group, Soobin, said:

"She probably went back quite shocked."

TXT members dish about Anitta's visit to Korea and the HYBE building; spill about her cultural shock with Korean food and culture

On September 15, 2023, TXT and Anitta released their much-awaited collaborative track, Back For More. The track has been receiving great responses from fans and netizens in general. Given that the five-member group is known for its collaborative projects with several artists, like the Jonas Brothers, Coi Leray, etc., fans were happy to include yet another track to the bucket of the group's collaborations.

Fans were excitedly waiting for some behind-the-scenes stories and thoughts about the recent collaboration, and their interview with iHeart Radio and Most Requested Live for the Ask Anything Chat fulfilled everyone's wishes. During the interview, the members covered various topics, including their personal fashion styles, preparations for their recent comeback, the countries they'd like to perform in, and more.

One of the questions, from a MOA named Grace from Mexico, asked the members what cultural shock they had when they worked with Anitta. To answer the question, Soobin said:

"Actually, not us but Anitta may have had some cultural shock. When she came over to our company, HYBE, we introducted some Korean cultures and food to her. She probably went back quite shocked. She was like, "When we meet again next time, I'll introduce Brazillian culture to you all". So we'll probably be in a cultural shock later."

As the fellow members agreed with Soobin, TXT's eldest, Yeonjun, and Taehyun elaborated more on Anitta's visit to HYBE.

"Anitta was especially shocked with Sondae and found the Tteokbokki spicy too."

Hueningkai concluded the question's answer by talking about how wonderful it was to collaborate with an amazing artist like Anitta.

"I'm still amazed that we were able to collaborate with such an amazing artist. Most importantly, Anitta and the song sounded so good together. As soon as we heart it, we went "her voice is perfect"."

With the collaboration becoming an impressive hit and the chemistry between Anitta and TXT revealed to be already adorable, fans look forward to more interactions, stage performances, and stories from the two.