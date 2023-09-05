"YEONJUN LOOKS LIKE A PRINCE": Fans react as TXT member steals the show with ethereal visuals at Lady Dior Celebration exhibition in Seoul

On September 1, TXT's Yeonjun arrived at the Lady Dior Celebration exhibition held at the Dior Seongsu location in Seoul. Soon after, images from the event went viral on social media, and fans were awestruck by the idol's look.

The singer wore the blue cardigan unveiled at the Winter 2023-2024 fashion show. He paired this with a white shirt, pleated Kilt-Shorts, and long black boots, which were in keeping with Yeonjun's bold fashion choices. His bright orange hair stood out in the pictures that surfaced online and fans hailed him as a prince.

"Disney prince" - TXT Yeonjun's breathtaking appearance at Lady Dior exhibition leaves fans swooning

The idol's cardigan stood out at the event and became the talk of the town online. It was accented with beads that were intricately woven to include 'CD,' the House initials. The soft cardigan had a ribbed finish, which gave it a unique touch. The piece also had mother-of-pearl buttons, a ribbed round neck, and cuffs. As per Dior's website, the cardigan is 100% cashmere.

TXT's Yeonjun stole the show at the Lady Dior Celebration exhibition with his fashion sense, garnering much love from fans online. They called him a "superstar" and believed that he looked like a "Disney prince" as they reacted to his visuals.

Several top celebrities and Dior ambassadors including actress Han So-hee, BTS' Jimin, NewJeans' Haerin, Jung Hae-in, Cha Eun-woo, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, and more, also attended the event.

This was not the first time the singer was praised for his fashion sense. Fans have commended him for his looks on several occasions and speculated that he was considering a career in modeling.

They were over the moon when they saw the artist wearing pieces from Burberry's collections. He was seen sporting the brand's pieces at the airport and in magazine covers as well. The artist also gave fans hints about future collaborations with fashion houses after visiting a Burberry pop-up store last year.

Yeonjun is also the brand ambassador for EXO member Baekhyun's streetwear brand, Privé Alliance.

Meanwhile, The K-pop group TXT has also gone viral for their looks at the Lady Dior Celebration exhibition. On August 10, TXT was announced as Dior's new ambassador. The artists were also the first group to achieve this feat in the brand's history. They donned pieces from the fashion house for their Lollapalooza performance this year.

TXT also became the talk of the town when they unveiled a poster and a teaser for their pre-release track Back For More on September 5. The track is a collab with Brazillian artist Anitta and it's part of their new album The Name Chapter: FREEFALL. The complete version of the song will be released on September 15, 2023.