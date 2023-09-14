Fans swoon over TXT's look for the VMA's 2023: "OMG THEY LOOK AMAZING!"

The beloved K-pop boy band TXT, aka Tomorrow X Together attended the global MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) as a group on September 12, 2023. One of the most popular 4th Gen K-Pop groups, the members made an appearance at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, looking dashing in their Dior outfits.

The K-Pop group was announced as the global brand ambassador for the luxury fashion label, Dior, on August 12, 2023. After filming multiple campaigns, this marked the boy band's first global award show appearance for the brand. Hence, all five members - Soobin, Yeonjun, Taehyun, Beomgyi, and maknae Heuning Kai wore dapper outfits to show their personal style.

As expected, the group's fandom, MOA, all were excited to see their looks for the global event and took to X (formerly Twitter) to gush over the same.

Expand Tweet

Fans can't stop talking about TXT at the VMAs 2023

TXT has always had a strong presence whenever they have stepped out together as a group. The same was true for the group's VMA appearance, which left fans swooning on social media.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Many fans were impressed by their looks and they collectively made the hashtag TXTxDior trend for the event.

Other than their looks, the K-pop boy band also won over the hearts of audiences with their amazing stage performance in collaboration with Anitta. The group debuted their Back For More song, which has been created in collaboration with the American artist. Their performance gathered 935k views on Youtube within 12 hours of the release.

The group also won the Push Performance of the Year award at the event.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

More about TXT's look for the VMA's 2023

All five members of the group opted for oversized looks, which were non-traditional and modernized. The looks were taken from Dior's Fall Winter 2023 runway. Yeonjun was seen in an oversized suit, with stealth grey jacket and pants. The look was accessorized with a brooch and single lapel silhouette.

Expand Tweet

Kai was spotted wearing a blue collared shirt, which was layered with an oversized grey jacket paired with black pants. Beomgyu was wearing a grey checkered suit, which was paired with a plain white shirt underneath. Taehyun sported a white suit, which was paired with a mesh shirt underneath.

The most unique outfit was carried by group leader, Soobin, who paired a white shirt and black pants with an oversized Poncho-styled sweater in a black and white pattern.

Tomorrow X Together was nominated for four awards in the VMAs 2023 and managed to secure one of them. Their song for the VMAs performance, Back for More, will officially be released with the music video on September 15, 2023.