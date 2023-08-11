"THIS IS JUST THE BEGINNING": Fans rejoice as Dior announces TXT as their first-ever group ambassadors

One of the most prominent fourth generation K-pop groups, TXT, delighted their fanbase when they were announced as the latest ambassadors for luxury brand DIOR. The group also received the privilige of becoming the first ever group ambassadors of the legendary brand in all its history.

The exciting news broke out on Thursday, August 10, with DIOR making the announcement across their social media platforms. Adding to the excitement, the luxury house also revealed that the outfits TXT wore during their recent appearance at Lollapalooza in Chicago were exclusively designed by the brand.

TXT's collaboration with DIOR has propelled them into an elite list of Korean celebrities who have already represented this high-end brand. This esteemed list includes popular names like ASTRO's Cha Eunwoo, EXO's Sehun, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, and the global sensation BTS' Jimin.

Speaking of TXT as one of the eminent K-pop groups, it achieved the distinction of being the first-ever K-pop group to headline the global music festival, Lollapalooza, making waves with a second appearance at this renowned concert series.

Upon forming a partnership with DIOR, the group was granted the unique privilege of having custom-made costumes tailored for each of its five members. These outfits were characterized by a common style that elegantly showcased gender-neutral fashion. Out of them, two members, Huening Kai and Beomgyu, wore mid-length skirt ensembles paired with same-colored jackets.

Taehyun, Yeonjun, and Soobin opted for trouser pants with an additional fabric layer, creating a partial skirt-like effect. The attention to detail extended to their footwear as well. Soobin, Yeonjun, and Taehyun donned Dior Oblique B33 sneakers, while Beomgyu and Huening Kai sported the brand's distinctive Carlo boots.

A precious opportunity was offered to all the five members of speaking up about their feelings about the collaboration. The group’s leader, Soobin, stated:

“Our headlining at Lollapalooza was one of the most significant performances of our career. It was truly an honor to share the stage with DIOR, and we hope to continue to show TOMORROW X TOGETHER's versatility through this partnership,” (via WWD Korea)

The hyung of the group, Yeonjun expressed his immense excitement about becoming a DIOR ambassador and how meaningful it is for him to represent a brand he personally admires. He shared his positive sentiments about wearing the special outfits designed by Kim Jones during their performance on stage.

krysten @TXTUNOFFlClAL this is crazy, cause txt’s dior brand ambassador contract debut is literally them wearing the brand as they headline lollapalooza POWER MOVE pic.twitter.com/RI3VyP9Xfh

He specifically praised the attire he wore, which included a beige wool tweed sleeveless gilet, beige wool chino pants, and a matching long kilt. His words conveyed his genuine enthusiasm for this opportunity and his appreciation for the unique fashion experience DIOR provided him. Members Beomgyu and Taehyun respectively added:

“It is a great honor to share a milestone moment with DIOR. I look forward to the synergy we will be creating together.”

"Collaborating with a major fashion house like DIOR for a music festival as big as Lollapalooza was truly amazing. I also look forward to our journey ahead with the brand,” Taehyun added.

The youngest member of the group, Heuning Kai, stated that headlining Lollapalooza while donning DIOR was one of the most significant achievements of the group's career. He hoped on growing up with the brand and participate in all the upcoming collaborations.

Even designer Kim Jones, who has previously designed customised outfits for groups like BTS, expressed his views about TXT by saying:

"TOMORROW X TOGETHER are the perfect ambassadors for DIOR. They have a great attitude and style and they look great in their custom stage outfits."

Fans of the group found themselves beaming with pride about their LO$ER=LO♡ER boys' newest achievement and took to Twitter to express themsleves:

TXT's collaboration with DIOR marks a huge achievement in the former's journey, reflecting growing influence not only within the music industry but also in the fashion field. This collaboration speaks volumes about the group's unique style and artistic versatility, as well as DIOR's recognition of its global appeal.

TXT's remarkable performance at Lollapalooza proved to be an extraordinary success. They graced the stage with an electrifying performance of some of their most popular tracks, including the recent hits Do It Like That, Good Boy Gone Bad, Anti-Romantic, Blue Hour, Sugar Rush Ride, and many more.

To add, the song Sugar Rush Ride has received a nomination in the 'Best Song K-Pop' category for the upcoming MTV World Music Awards, scheduled for September 12, 2023.