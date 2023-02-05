On February 4, TXT Soobin and Youngji posted a collaborative Tik Tok challenge video, and their endearing interaction in the same had fans going wild. Following the release of TXT's latest mini-album, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION, the group has kicked off their Tik Tok challenge for their title song, Sugar Rush Ride. TXT Soobin and Youngji were the first to take part in the challenge.

While the majority of the video featured just the two performing the song's chorus choreography, the video ended with Youngji giving Soobin a piggyback ride, which shocked and won the hearts of fans alike. They also released a blooper video of Youngji's failed attempt to give him a piggyback ride, in which they both collapsed to the ground laughing.

Fans swoon at the adorable interaction between TXT Soobin and Youngji during the Sugar Rush Ride Tik Tok challenge

Soon after the video was released, TXT Soobin and Youngji went viral for their cute interactions, and fans were happy to discover more people on Soobin and TXT's friend list. The interaction becomes all the more special when one considers Soobin's earlier admission about their Tik Tok challenges. He said,

"I only do challenges with idols I'm close with."

Soobin's statement that he only wants to or participates in Tik Tok challenges with idols he knows explains why he appears in so few videos. Fans rejoiced when they discovered that Soobin and Youngi were closer than they had previously thought. The interaction was quite hilarious, with fans noticing how well the two matched each other's energy.

Fans have also noticed that Soobin's interactions with fellow female idols are always chaotic, despite being limited in number. From OH MY GIRL Arin to K-pop soloist Jessi, fans continue to be surprised by TXT and Soobin's friend list and female idol interactions. However, it's hard to deny the fact that Soobin has the best friendships with his fellow idols and is unafraid to showcase the same.

Especially given that he is more introverted, fans are taken aback by his friendships with highly extroverted K-pop idols. Regardless, out of all the interactions he's had and the Tik Tok challenges he's done, Soobin and Youngji are unarguably the cutest duos so far.

However, this isn't the first time they've seen the two interact with one another. In Youngji's YouTube series, Nothing Much Prepares (My Alcohol Diary), Soobin was one of the first guests. As they chatted over alcohol and food, the two were surprised to find many similarities between them despite their drastic personality differences.

Fans adored Soobin and Youngji's interactions and were relieved to see the two get along despite gender and K-pop stereotypes. As fans hoped to see more of their already budding friendship, Soobin and Youngji finally answered their prayers with the Sugar Rush Ride, and fans couldn't ask for more.

As the two move forward, fans hope for much more interaction between the chaotic yet adorable duo and are also simultaneously curious about the other idols who are a part of TXT Soobin's friend list.

