2023 MTV VMAs: Biggest winners, best performances, top highlight moments, behind the scenes & more

The 2023 MTV VMAs took place on September 12, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, and witnessed a historic reunion as the legendary boy band NSYNC, featuring Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, and Chris Kirkpatrick, took the stage together to present a coveted VMA Moon Person. The prestigious award went to the global sensation Taylor Swift.
At the same time, many artists, such as Olivia Rodrigo, Anitta, BLACKPINK, Doja Cat, and more, have also won many awards in different categories.
The MTV VMAs were hosted by Nicki Minaj, with best performances including Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, delivering the live debut of their hit collaboration, Bongos. Demi Lovato wowed the audience with a powerful performance. At the same time, Shakira graced the stage with a breathtaking act before receiving the Video Vanguard Award.
Other notable performances by Anitta, Stray Kids, Diddy, Lil Wayne, Peso Pluma, and Metro Boomin, who joined forces for a multi-performer medley celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, paying homage to the genre's rich history and a long-lasting impact.
However, the MTV VMAs top highlight moment was captured when two of the biggest pop stars in the industry, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez, were seen posing for a photo,
The photo later widely surfaced all over the internet and went viral on social media. Everyone was stunned to see their friendship and chemistry.
Taylor Swift emerges as the biggest winner of MTV VMAs 2023 with nine awards to her name
Taylor Swift dominated the MTV VMAs evening by securing a total of nine awards, which encompassed prestigious categories such as Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop, Best Direction, Best Cinematography, and Best Visual Effects, all attributed to her work on Anti-Hero. Furthermore, she clinched the Album of the Year honor for Midnights, alongside the titles of Artist of the Year and Show of the Summer.
In a historic feat, Taylor Swift became the first artist to claim Video of the Year for two consecutive years at MTV VMAs, solidifying her legacy with a remarkable fourth win. Her previous triumphs in this category included Bad Blood, You Need to Calm Down, and All Too Well: The Short Film.
Here is the complete list of all the award winners
- Video of the Year: Taylor Swift — Anti-Hero
- Artist of the Year: Taylor Swift
- Song of the Year: Taylor Swift — Anti-Hero
- Best New Artist: Ice Spice
- Push Performance of the Year: April 2023: Tomorrow X Together — Sugar Rush Ride
- Best Collaboration: Karol G, Shakira — TQG
- Best Pop: Taylor Swift — Anti-Hero
- Best Hip-hop: Nicki Minaj — Super Freaky Girl
- Best R&B: SZA — Shirt
- Best Alternative: Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste — Candy Necklace
- Best Rock: Måneskin — The Loneliset
- Best Latin: Anitta — Funk Rave
- Best K-Pop: Stray Kids — S-Class
- Best Afrobeats: Rema & Selena Gomez — Calm Down
- Video for Good: Dove Cameron — Breakfast
- Best Direction: Taylor Swift — Anti-Hero Directed by Taylor Swift.
- Best Cinematography: Taylor Swift — Anti-Hero. Cinematography by Rina Yang.
- Best Visual Effects: Taylor Swift — Anti-Hero. Visual effects by Parliament.
- Best Choreography: Blackpink — Pink Venom, Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau.
- Best Art Direction: Doja Cat — Attention. Art direction by Spencer Graves.
- Best Editing: Olivia Rodrigo — vampire. Edited by Sofia Kerpan and David Checel.
- Show of the Summer: Taylor Swift
- Group of the Year: BLACKPINK
- Song of the Summer: Jung Kook featuring Latto — Seven
- Album of the Year: Taylor Swift— Midnights
MTV VMAs Performers
- Anitta
- Cardi B
- Demi Lovato
- Diddy (Global Icon Award recipient)
- Doja Cat
- Fall Out Boy
- Karol G
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Lil Wayne
- Måneskin
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Metro Boomin (featuring Future, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Swae Lee & NAV)
- Nicki Minaj (emcee)
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Peso Pluma
- Shakira (Video Vanguard Award recipient)
- Stray Kids
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER
MTV VMAs Performers (Hip-Hop 50th Anniversary Segment)
- Darryl “DMC” McDaniels
- Doug E. Fresh
- Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five
- LL Cool J
- Lil Wayne
- Nicki Minaj
MTV VMAs Performers: Extended Play Stage
- Kaliii
- Reneé Rapp
- The Warning
MTV VMAs Performers: Pre-Show
- NLE Choppa
- Sabrina Carpenter
MTV VMAs Behind the scenes: Megan Thee Stallion reportedly fought backstage with Justin Timberlake
Amid the glitz and glamour of the MTV VMAs, fan accounts on X (formerly Twitter) ignited a buzz when they shared video footage capturing a seemingly intense moment between two music icons, Justin Timberlake, 42, and Megan Thee Stallion, 28.
The video depicted Megan preparing for the event as Justin Timberlake strolled by. While their exchange was inaudible, Justin Timberlake appeared to be saying something to the rapper. After that, Megan Thee Stallion responded with a pointed gesture before returning to her preparations.
However, Variety reports later clarified that the interaction was far from tense. Justin reportedly greeted Megan with, "It's so nice to meet you," she playfully replied, "No, no. This don't count. We gotta meet proper."
Another insider report disclosed, "Meg loves Justin. She was saying, 'No, no, no. We've never met before.' It was their first time meeting, and she was excited."
Fans also speculated that Justin must be commenting on Megan's involvement with rapper Tory Lanez.