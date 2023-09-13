2023 MTV VMAs: Biggest winners, best performances, top highlight moments, behind the scenes & more

The 2023 MTV VMAs took place on September 12, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, and witnessed a historic reunion as the legendary boy band NSYNC, featuring Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, and Chris Kirkpatrick, took the stage together to present a coveted VMA Moon Person. The prestigious award went to the global sensation Taylor Swift.

At the same time, many artists, such as Olivia Rodrigo, Anitta, BLACKPINK, Doja Cat, and more, have also won many awards in different categories.

The MTV VMAs were hosted by Nicki Minaj, with best performances including Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, delivering the live debut of their hit collaboration, Bongos. Demi Lovato wowed the audience with a powerful performance. At the same time, Shakira graced the stage with a breathtaking act before receiving the Video Vanguard Award.

Expand Tweet

Other notable performances by Anitta, Stray Kids, Diddy, Lil Wayne, Peso Pluma, and Metro Boomin, who joined forces for a multi-performer medley celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, paying homage to the genre's rich history and a long-lasting impact.

However, the MTV VMAs top highlight moment was captured when two of the biggest pop stars in the industry, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez, were seen posing for a photo,

Expand Tweet

The photo later widely surfaced all over the internet and went viral on social media. Everyone was stunned to see their friendship and chemistry.

Taylor Swift emerges as the biggest winner of MTV VMAs 2023 with nine awards to her name

Expand Tweet

Taylor Swift dominated the MTV VMAs evening by securing a total of nine awards, which encompassed prestigious categories such as Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop, Best Direction, Best Cinematography, and Best Visual Effects, all attributed to her work on Anti-Hero. Furthermore, she clinched the Album of the Year honor for Midnights, alongside the titles of Artist of the Year and Show of the Summer.

In a historic feat, Taylor Swift became the first artist to claim Video of the Year for two consecutive years at MTV VMAs, solidifying her legacy with a remarkable fourth win. Her previous triumphs in this category included Bad Blood, You Need to Calm Down, and All Too Well: The Short Film.

Here is the complete list of all the award winners

Video of the Year : Taylor Swift — Anti-Hero

: Taylor Swift — Anti-Hero Artist of the Year: Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Song of the Year: Taylor Swift — Anti-Hero

Taylor Swift — Anti-Hero Best New Artist: Ice Spice

Ice Spice Push Performance of the Year: April 2023: Tomorrow X Together — Sugar Rush Ride

April 2023: Tomorrow X Together — Sugar Rush Ride Best Collaboration: Karol G, Shakira — TQG

Karol G, Shakira — TQG Best Pop: Taylor Swift — Anti-Hero

Taylor Swift — Anti-Hero Best Hip-hop: Nicki Minaj — Super Freaky Girl

Nicki Minaj — Super Freaky Girl Best R&B: SZA — Shirt

SZA — Shirt Best Alternative: Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste — Candy Necklace

Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste — Candy Necklace Best Rock: Måneskin — The Loneliset

Måneskin — The Loneliset Best Latin: Anitta — Funk Rave

Anitta — Funk Rave Best K-Pop: Stray Kids — S-Class

Stray Kids — S-Class Best Afrobeats: Rema & Selena Gomez — Calm Down

Rema & Selena Gomez — Calm Down Video for Good: Dove Cameron — Breakfast

Dove Cameron — Breakfast Best Direction: Taylor Swift — Anti-Hero Directed by Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift — Anti-Hero Directed by Taylor Swift. Best Cinematography: Taylor Swift — Anti-Hero. Cinematography by Rina Yang.

Taylor Swift — Anti-Hero. Cinematography by Rina Yang. Best Visual Effects: Taylor Swift — Anti-Hero. Visual effects by Parliament.

Taylor Swift — Anti-Hero. Visual effects by Parliament. Best Choreography: Blackpink — Pink Venom, Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau.

Blackpink — Pink Venom, Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau. Best Art Direction: Doja Cat — Attention. Art direction by Spencer Graves.

Doja Cat — Attention. Art direction by Spencer Graves. Best Editing: Olivia Rodrigo — vampire. Edited by Sofia Kerpan and David Checel.

Olivia Rodrigo — vampire. Edited by Sofia Kerpan and David Checel. Show of the Summer: Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Group of the Year: BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK Song of the Summer: Jung Kook featuring Latto — Seven

Jung Kook featuring Latto — Seven Album of the Year: Taylor Swift— Midnights

MTV VMAs Performers

Anitta

Cardi B

Demi Lovato

Diddy (Global Icon Award recipient)

Doja Cat

Fall Out Boy

Karol G

Kelsea Ballerini

Lil Wayne

Måneskin

Megan Thee Stallion

Metro Boomin (featuring Future, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Swae Lee & NAV)

Nicki Minaj (emcee)

Olivia Rodrigo

Peso Pluma

Shakira (Video Vanguard Award recipient)

Stray Kids

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

MTV VMAs Performers (Hip-Hop 50th Anniversary Segment)

Darryl “DMC” McDaniels

Doug E. Fresh

Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five

LL Cool J

Lil Wayne

Nicki Minaj

MTV VMAs Performers: Extended Play Stage

Kaliii

Reneé Rapp

The Warning

MTV VMAs Performers: Pre-Show

NLE Choppa

Sabrina Carpenter

MTV VMAs Behind the scenes: Megan Thee Stallion reportedly fought backstage with Justin Timberlake

Amid the glitz and glamour of the MTV VMAs, fan accounts on X (formerly Twitter) ignited a buzz when they shared video footage capturing a seemingly intense moment between two music icons, Justin Timberlake, 42, and Megan Thee Stallion, 28.

The video depicted Megan preparing for the event as Justin Timberlake strolled by. While their exchange was inaudible, Justin Timberlake appeared to be saying something to the rapper. After that, Megan Thee Stallion responded with a pointed gesture before returning to her preparations.

Expand Tweet

However, Variety reports later clarified that the interaction was far from tense. Justin reportedly greeted Megan with, "It's so nice to meet you," she playfully replied, "No, no. This don't count. We gotta meet proper."

Another insider report disclosed, "Meg loves Justin. She was saying, 'No, no, no. We've never met before.' It was their first time meeting, and she was excited."

Fans also speculated that Justin must be commenting on Megan's involvement with rapper Tory Lanez.