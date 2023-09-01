2023 MTV VMAs: Nominees, performers, how to stream online & all you need to know

The MTV VMAs are back, with the 2023 edition set to be held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on September 12, 2023. This will be the first-ever edition to be held on a Tuesday. The show, scheduled to be hosted by Jack Harlow alongside LL Cool J and Nicki Minaj, will be broadcast live on MTV across the United States at 20:00 pm ET.

International fans can watch the ceremony on Paramount+. A Paramount+ subscription is priced at $12 per month for the ad-free version.

Expand Tweet

Taylor Swift leads MTV VMA nominations this year

Taylor Swift is leading the MTV VMAs in nominations. She has been nominated in nine categories, including Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, and more. Her Eras tour has also been nominated for the Best Show of the Year.

In second place this year at the MTV VMAs is SZA, with eight nominations. The singer has been nominated for Artist of the Year as well as Album of the Year and Best R&B Video.

The full list of nominations is given below:

Video of the Year

Attention by Doja Cat

Flowers by Miley Cyrus

Super Freaky Girl by Nicki Minaj

Vampire by Olivia Rodrigo

Unholy by Sam Smith, Kim Petras

Kill Bill by SZA

Anti-Hero Taylor Swift

Artist of the Year

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

KAROL G

Nicki Minaj

Shakira

Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

Flowers by Miley Cyrus

Kill Bill by SZA

Vampire by Olivia Rodrigo

Calm Down by Rema & Selena Gomez

Unholy by Sam Smith, Kim Petras

Bad Habit by Steve Lacy

Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift

Best New Artist

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Kaliii

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Reneé Rapp

Push Performance of the Year

August 2022 – Booty by Saucy Santana

September 2022 – Until I Found You by Stephen Sanchez

October 2022 – Golden Hour by JVKE

November 2022 – Conceited by Flo Milli

December 2022 – Colorado by Reneé Rapp

January 2023 - All the Way Over by Sam Ryder

February 2023 - GOATED by Armani White

March 2023 – Becky’s So Hot by FLETCHER

April 2023 – Sugar Rush Ride by TOMORROW X TOGETHER

May 2023 – Princess Diana by Ice Spice

June 2023 – Losing You by FLO

July 2023 – That Part by Lauren Spencer Smith

Best Collaboration

I’m Good by David Guetta and Bebe Rexha

I Like You by Post Malone and Doja Cat

Gotta Move On by Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami

TQG by KAROL G and Shakira

Creepin’ (Remix) by Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy

Calm Down by Rema & Selena Gomez

Best Pop

Swine by Demi Lovato

Dance The Night by Dua Lipa

Eyes Closed by Ed Sheeran

Flowers by Miley Cyrus

Vampire by Olivia Rodrigo

TRUSTFALL by P!NK

Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift

Best Hip-Hop

Gotta Move On by Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami

Staying ALIVE by DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby

Tomorrow 2 by GloRilla & Cardi B

Just Wanna Rock by Lil Uzi Vert

Kant Nobody by Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX

Superhero by Metro Boomin ft Future

Super Freaky Girl by Nicki Minaj

Best R&B

Stay by Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye

How Does It Feel by Chlöe ft. Chris Brown

Creepin (Remix) by Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy

Shirt by SZA

Favourite Song by Toosii

Love in the Way by Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj

Best Alternative

EDGING by Blink 182

The Film by Boygenius

Hold Me Like a Grudge by Fall Out Boy

Candy Necklace by Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste

This is Why by Paramore

Stuck by Thirty Seconds To Mars

Expand Tweet

Best Rock

The Teacher by Foo Fighters

Lost (Original Version) by Linking Park

Tippa My Tongue Red Hot Chilli Peppers

THE LONELIEST by Maneskin

Lux Æterna by Metallica

You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween by Muse

Best Latin

Funk Rave by Annita

WHERE SHE GOES by Bad Bunny

Ella Baila Sola by Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma

un x100to by Frontera and Bad Bunny

TQG by Karol G and Shakira

DESPECHÁ by Rosalia

Acróstico by Shakira

MTV VMA Best K-Pop

Girls by aespa

Pink Venom by BLACKPINK

Cupid by FIFTY FIFTY

Super by SEVENTEEN

S-Class by Stray Kids

Sugar Rush Ride by TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Expand Tweet

MTV VMA Best Afrobeats

Rush by Ayra Starr

It's Plenty by Burna Boy

UNAVAILABLE by Davido ft. Musa Keys

Bandana by Fireboy DML & Asake

People by Libianca

Calm Down by Rema & Selena Gomez

2 Sugar by Wizkid ft. Ayra Starr

MTV VMA Video For Good

If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral) by Alicia Keys

El Apagón – Aquí Vive Gente by Bad Bunny

Swine by Demi Lovato

Breakfast by Dove Cameron

Crushed by Imagine Dragons

La Reina by Maluma

MTV VMA Best Direction

Attention by Doja Cat, Directed by Tanu Muiño

Falling Back by Drake, Director X AKA Julien Christian Lutz

Count Me Out by Kendrick Lamar, Directed by Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Her by Megan Thee Stallion, Directed by Colin Tilley

Unholy by Sam Smith and Kim Petras, Directed by Floria Sigismondi

Kill Bill by SZA, Directed by Christian Breslauer

Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift, Directed by Taylor Swift

MTV VMA Best Cinematography

I Drink Wine by Adele, Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra

Eyes Closed by Ed Sheeran, Cinematography by Natasha Baier

Lipstick Lover by Janelle Monae, Cinematography by Allison Anderson

Count Me Out by Kendrick Lamar, Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra

Flowers by Miley Cyrus, Cinematography by Marcell Rev

Vampire by Olivia Rodrigo, Cinematography by Russ Fraser

Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift, Cinematography by Rina Yang

MTV VMA Best Visual Effects

Love from the Other Side by Fall Out Boy, Visual Effects by Thomas Bailey and Josh Shaffner

Music for a Sushi Restaurant by Harry Styles, Visual Effects by Chelsea Delfino and Black Kite Studios

VOID by Melanie Martinez, Visual Effects by Carbon

Super Freaky Girl by Nicki Minaj, Visual Effects by Max Colt and Sergio Mashevskyi

Unholy by Sam Smith and Kim Petras, Visual Effects by Max Colt / FRENDER

Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift, Visual Effects by Parliament

MTV VMA Best Choreography

Pink Venom by BLACKPINK, Choreography by Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung (YGX), Taryn Cheng (YGX)

Dance the Night by Dua Lipa, Choreography by Charm LaDonna

Waffle House by the Jonas Brothers, Choreography by Jerry Reece

Her by Megan Thee Stallion, Choreography by Sean Bankhead

Middle of a Breakup by Panic! At The Disco, Choreography by Monika Felice Smith

Unholy by Sam Smith and Kim Petras, Choreography by (LA)HORDE – Marine Brutti, Jonathan Debrouwer, Arthur Harel

MTV VMA Best Art Direction

The Film by Boygenius, Art Direction by Jen Dunlap

Pink Venom by BLACKPINK Art Direction by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)

Attention by Doja Cat, Art Direction by Spencer Graves

Candy Necklace by Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste, Art Direction by Brandon Mendez

Her by Megan Thee Stallion, Art Direction by Niko Philipides

Shirt by SZA, Art Direction by Kate Bunch

MTV VMA Best Editing

Pink Venom by BLACKPINK, Editing by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)

Rich Spirit by Kendrick Lamar, Edited by Grason Caldwell

River by Miley Cyrus, Edited by Brandan Walter

Vampire by Olivia Rodrigo, Edited by Sofia Kerpan and David Checel

Kill Bill by SZA, Edited by Luis Caraza Peimbert

Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift, Edited by Chancler Haynes

Expand Tweet

MTV VMA Show of the Summer

The Eras Tour by Taylor Swift

Renaissance Tour by Beyonce

Born Pink by BLACKPINK

It Was All A Blur by Drake

Mañana Será Bonito by Karol G

MTV VMA Song of the Summer

Cuff It by Beyonce

What Was I Made For by Billie Eilish

What It Is by Doechii ft. Kodak Black

Paint the Town Red by Doja Cat

Dance the Night by Dua Lipa

Cupid by Fifty Fifty

Fukumean by Gunna

Seven by Jung Koo ft. Latto

Fast Car by Luke Combs

Barbie World by Nicki Minaj ft. Ice Spice

Vampire by Olivia Rodrigo

Kill Bill by SZA

Karma by Taylor Swift ft. Ice Spice

Do It Like That by Tomorrow X Tomorrow and Jonas Brothers

Rush by Troye Sivan

La bebe Yng Lycas ft. Peso Plumas

MTV VMA Album of the Year

Midnights by Taylor Swift

Her Loss by Drake and 21 Savage

Heroes and Villains by Metro Boomin

Endless Summer Vacation by Miley Cyrus

SOS by SZA

Renaissance by Beyonce

Expand Tweet

Here is the list of performers at the 2023 MTV VMAs, per the MTV website:

Anitta

Demi Lovato

Doja Cat

Karol G

Kelsea Ballerini

Lil Wayne

Maneskin

Shakira

Stray Kids

Tomorrow X Together

Don't miss the 2023 MTV VMAs on September 12, 2023.