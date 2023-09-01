2023 MTV VMAs: Nominees, performers, how to stream online & all you need to know

The MTV VMAs are back, with the 2023 edition set to be held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on September 12, 2023. This will be the first-ever edition to be held on a Tuesday. The show, scheduled to be hosted by Jack Harlow alongside LL Cool J and Nicki Minaj, will be broadcast live on MTV across the United States at 20:00 pm ET.
International fans can watch the ceremony on Paramount+. A Paramount+ subscription is priced at $12 per month for the ad-free version.
Taylor Swift leads MTV VMA nominations this year
Taylor Swift is leading the MTV VMAs in nominations. She has been nominated in nine categories, including Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, and more. Her Eras tour has also been nominated for the Best Show of the Year.
In second place this year at the MTV VMAs is SZA, with eight nominations. The singer has been nominated for Artist of the Year as well as Album of the Year and Best R&B Video.
The full list of nominations is given below:
Video of the Year
- Attention by Doja Cat
- Flowers by Miley Cyrus
- Super Freaky Girl by Nicki Minaj
- Vampire by Olivia Rodrigo
- Unholy by Sam Smith, Kim Petras
- Kill Bill by SZA
- Anti-Hero Taylor Swift
Artist of the Year
- Beyoncé
- Doja Cat
- KAROL G
- Nicki Minaj
- Shakira
- Taylor Swift
Song of the Year
- Flowers by Miley Cyrus
- Kill Bill by SZA
- Vampire by Olivia Rodrigo
- Calm Down by Rema & Selena Gomez
- Unholy by Sam Smith, Kim Petras
- Bad Habit by Steve Lacy
- Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift
Best New Artist
- GloRilla
- Ice Spice
- Kaliii
- Peso Pluma
- PinkPantheress
- Reneé Rapp
Push Performance of the Year
- August 2022 – Booty by Saucy Santana
- September 2022 – Until I Found You by Stephen Sanchez
- October 2022 – Golden Hour by JVKE
- November 2022 – Conceited by Flo Milli
- December 2022 – Colorado by Reneé Rapp
- January 2023 - All the Way Over by Sam Ryder
- February 2023 - GOATED by Armani White
- March 2023 – Becky’s So Hot by FLETCHER
- April 2023 – Sugar Rush Ride by TOMORROW X TOGETHER
- May 2023 – Princess Diana by Ice Spice
- June 2023 – Losing You by FLO
- July 2023 – That Part by Lauren Spencer Smith
Best Collaboration
- I’m Good by David Guetta and Bebe Rexha
- I Like You by Post Malone and Doja Cat
- Gotta Move On by Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami
- TQG by KAROL G and Shakira
- Creepin’ (Remix) by Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy
- Calm Down by Rema & Selena Gomez
Best Pop
- Swine by Demi Lovato
- Dance The Night by Dua Lipa
- Eyes Closed by Ed Sheeran
- Flowers by Miley Cyrus
- Vampire by Olivia Rodrigo
- TRUSTFALL by P!NK
- Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift
Best Hip-Hop
- Gotta Move On by Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami
- Staying ALIVE by DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby
- Tomorrow 2 by GloRilla & Cardi B
- Just Wanna Rock by Lil Uzi Vert
- Kant Nobody by Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX
- Superhero by Metro Boomin ft Future
- Super Freaky Girl by Nicki Minaj
Best R&B
- Stay by Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye
- How Does It Feel by Chlöe ft. Chris Brown
- Creepin (Remix) by Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy
- Shirt by SZA
- Favourite Song by Toosii
- Love in the Way by Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj
Best Alternative
- EDGING by Blink 182
- The Film by Boygenius
- Hold Me Like a Grudge by Fall Out Boy
- Candy Necklace by Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste
- This is Why by Paramore
- Stuck by Thirty Seconds To Mars
- The Teacher by Foo Fighters
- Lost (Original Version) by Linking Park
- Tippa My Tongue Red Hot Chilli Peppers
- THE LONELIEST by Maneskin
- Lux Æterna by Metallica
- You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween by Muse
Best Latin
- Funk Rave by Annita
- WHERE SHE GOES by Bad Bunny
- Ella Baila Sola by Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma
- un x100to by Frontera and Bad Bunny
- TQG by Karol G and Shakira
- DESPECHÁ by Rosalia
- Acróstico by Shakira
MTV VMA Best K-Pop
- Girls by aespa
- Pink Venom by BLACKPINK
- Cupid by FIFTY FIFTY
- Super by SEVENTEEN
- S-Class by Stray Kids
- Sugar Rush Ride by TOMORROW X TOGETHER
MTV VMA Best Afrobeats
- Rush by Ayra Starr
- It's Plenty by Burna Boy
- UNAVAILABLE by Davido ft. Musa Keys
- Bandana by Fireboy DML & Asake
- People by Libianca
- Calm Down by Rema & Selena Gomez
- 2 Sugar by Wizkid ft. Ayra Starr
MTV VMA Video For Good
- If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral) by Alicia Keys
- El Apagón – Aquí Vive Gente by Bad Bunny
- Swine by Demi Lovato
- Breakfast by Dove Cameron
- Crushed by Imagine Dragons
- La Reina by Maluma
MTV VMA Best Direction
- Attention by Doja Cat, Directed by Tanu Muiño
- Falling Back by Drake, Director X AKA Julien Christian Lutz
- Count Me Out by Kendrick Lamar, Directed by Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
- Her by Megan Thee Stallion, Directed by Colin Tilley
- Unholy by Sam Smith and Kim Petras, Directed by Floria Sigismondi
- Kill Bill by SZA, Directed by Christian Breslauer
- Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift, Directed by Taylor Swift
MTV VMA Best Cinematography
- I Drink Wine by Adele, Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra
- Eyes Closed by Ed Sheeran, Cinematography by Natasha Baier
- Lipstick Lover by Janelle Monae, Cinematography by Allison Anderson
- Count Me Out by Kendrick Lamar, Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra
- Flowers by Miley Cyrus, Cinematography by Marcell Rev
- Vampire by Olivia Rodrigo, Cinematography by Russ Fraser
- Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift, Cinematography by Rina Yang
MTV VMA Best Visual Effects
- Love from the Other Side by Fall Out Boy, Visual Effects by Thomas Bailey and Josh Shaffner
- Music for a Sushi Restaurant by Harry Styles, Visual Effects by Chelsea Delfino and Black Kite Studios
- VOID by Melanie Martinez, Visual Effects by Carbon
- Super Freaky Girl by Nicki Minaj, Visual Effects by Max Colt and Sergio Mashevskyi
- Unholy by Sam Smith and Kim Petras, Visual Effects by Max Colt / FRENDER
- Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift, Visual Effects by Parliament
MTV VMA Best Choreography
- Pink Venom by BLACKPINK, Choreography by Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung (YGX), Taryn Cheng (YGX)
- Dance the Night by Dua Lipa, Choreography by Charm LaDonna
- Waffle House by the Jonas Brothers, Choreography by Jerry Reece
- Her by Megan Thee Stallion, Choreography by Sean Bankhead
- Middle of a Breakup by Panic! At The Disco, Choreography by Monika Felice Smith
- Unholy by Sam Smith and Kim Petras, Choreography by (LA)HORDE – Marine Brutti, Jonathan Debrouwer, Arthur Harel
MTV VMA Best Art Direction
- The Film by Boygenius, Art Direction by Jen Dunlap
- Pink Venom by BLACKPINK Art Direction by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)
- Attention by Doja Cat, Art Direction by Spencer Graves
- Candy Necklace by Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste, Art Direction by Brandon Mendez
- Her by Megan Thee Stallion, Art Direction by Niko Philipides
- Shirt by SZA, Art Direction by Kate Bunch
MTV VMA Best Editing
- Pink Venom by BLACKPINK, Editing by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)
- Rich Spirit by Kendrick Lamar, Edited by Grason Caldwell
- River by Miley Cyrus, Edited by Brandan Walter
- Vampire by Olivia Rodrigo, Edited by Sofia Kerpan and David Checel
- Kill Bill by SZA, Edited by Luis Caraza Peimbert
- Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift, Edited by Chancler Haynes
MTV VMA Show of the Summer
- The Eras Tour by Taylor Swift
- Renaissance Tour by Beyonce
- Born Pink by BLACKPINK
- It Was All A Blur by Drake
- Mañana Será Bonito by Karol G
MTV VMA Song of the Summer
- Cuff It by Beyonce
- What Was I Made For by Billie Eilish
- What It Is by Doechii ft. Kodak Black
- Paint the Town Red by Doja Cat
- Dance the Night by Dua Lipa
- Cupid by Fifty Fifty
- Fukumean by Gunna
- Seven by Jung Koo ft. Latto
- Fast Car by Luke Combs
- Barbie World by Nicki Minaj ft. Ice Spice
- Vampire by Olivia Rodrigo
- Kill Bill by SZA
- Karma by Taylor Swift ft. Ice Spice
- Do It Like That by Tomorrow X Tomorrow and Jonas Brothers
- Rush by Troye Sivan
- La bebe Yng Lycas ft. Peso Plumas
MTV VMA Album of the Year
- Midnights by Taylor Swift
- Her Loss by Drake and 21 Savage
- Heroes and Villains by Metro Boomin
- Endless Summer Vacation by Miley Cyrus
- SOS by SZA
- Renaissance by Beyonce
Here is the list of performers at the 2023 MTV VMAs, per the MTV website:
- Anitta
- Demi Lovato
- Doja Cat
- Karol G
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Lil Wayne
- Maneskin
- Shakira
- Stray Kids
- Tomorrow X Together
Don't miss the 2023 MTV VMAs on September 12, 2023.