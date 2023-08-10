Taylor Swift has been on a re-recording spree recently, with three albums already recorded. Now the singer has announced that her fifth studio album, 1989, will be recorded as part of the Taylor's Version re-recording project, which arose from the singer's dispute with her former label studio over the rights to her albums.

The singer announced the new recording, which will be re-released on October 27, 2023, via Republic Records, via a post on her official Twitter page on August 9, 2023:

The re-recorded version of the album by Taylor Swift will feature previously unreleased songs from the Vault, her collection of recorded songs that were never released.

Taylor Swift version of 1989 to feature additional songs

The announcement of the recordings was met with excitement from Swifties, who took to social media, particularly Twitter to express their feelings regarding the announcement. Some expressed their joy at the announcement by sharing how they feel regarding the album.

Others have pointed out that the album has already outpaced the singer's latest studio album, Midnights, in terms of sales. Others have pointed out that the recording already has the highest streams on Spotify of all the singer's albums during pre-release.

aidan @aidan7501 '1989 (Taylor's Version)' has the most pre-release streams on Spotify of any other Taylor album with 578 Million streams pic.twitter.com/UeXGhgnURh

Taylor Swift began re-recording her albums following the public dispute over the ownership of her master recordings, which the singer was unable to purchase after the expiration of her contract with Big Machine Records due to unfavorable terms, something she made public in a general press statement in 2019:

"For years I asked, pleaded for a chance to own my work. Instead I was given an opportunity to sign back up to Big Machine Records and ‘earn’ one album back at a time, one for every new one I turned in. I walked away because I knew once I signed that contract, Scott Borchetta would sell the label, thereby selling me and my future."

The singer later continued:

"Some fun facts about today’s news: I learned about Scooter Braun’s purchase of my masters as it was announced to the world. All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his hands for years."

Unable to receive legal recourse, due to the lack of precedence in the matter, with most label disputes regarding ownership of artists' master recording settled in private, Taylor Swift made the decision to re-record the album using publishing rights for the album she retained.

The conflict between the singer and Big Machine Records has had a widespread impact on the music industry as well as wider politics in the United States. The case has been integral in wider discussion and debate regarding the music industry, as well as private equity firms.

Legal scholars have pointed out that the case sheds light on the degree of control and power labels have over artists due to the lack of laws. The case has also drawn support for Taylor Swift from other artists, including Iggy Azalea, Selena Gomez, Kelly Clarkson, and more.