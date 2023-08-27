"Hot in every era" - Justin Bieber sends fans into a frenzy with surprising cameo in SZA's Snooze music video 

Justin Bieber appeared in a cameo on the music video for the SZA single Snooze, which was released on August 25, 2023. The singer stars in the video shirtless, wearing a cap backward and brown shorts, setting fans into a frenzy.

The singer appeared along with stars such as Woody McClain, Young Mazino, and Benny Blanco in the hot and heavy video released in celebration of the first anniversary of the single and its album.

The singer's appearance was quickly noted by his fans, who were sent into a frenzy by the video, as exemplified in the tweet below:

Fans react to Justin Bieber's cameo

Fans were quick to react to the Justin Bieber cameo, taking to social media, particularly Twitter, to make their feelings about the video and the singer's appearance known. Many fans exclaimed that the video cameo was mind-blowing, particularly for the chemistry between the two singers.

Others stated that the singer was simply the best, aka the GOAT, with some going so far as to claim he was a favorite of the Christian God. Some pointed out that the collaboration has been a long time coming, with the singer having wanted to collaborate with SZA since 2021. Many were delighted by the prospect of a possible relationship between SZA and the singer.

SZA first released her single Snooze as part of her second album, SOS, where it topped the singles chart in multiple countries and earned multi-platinum sales certifications of its own.

Justin Bieber's debut studio album was released in 2010

Justin Bieber was born on March 1, 1994, and began exhibiting musical talents at an early age. The singer learned to play multiple instruments, including the guitar and trumpet and first competed as a singer when he was 12. The singer's mother, Pattie Malette, posted videos of his singing to YouTube, giving the singer his first taste of popularity.

It was the YouTube videos that led to Bieber's discovery by Scooter Braun, which eventually led to a record deal with Raymond Braun Media Group. Subsequently, the singer released his debut studio EP, My World, on November 19, 2009. The album was an instant hit with multiple top-ten chart positions and was quickly followed by the singer's debut album the following year.

Bieber's debut studio album, My World 2.0, was also a major success. The album, released on March 10, 2010, peaked as a chart-topper on the UK, Canadian, and Billboard 200 album charts. The album also earned multi-platinum certifications in Australia, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and the United States.

The singer subsequently released an acoustic remix version of the album the following year, which garnered equally high praise as well as a platinum certification in Canada and a gold certification in the US.