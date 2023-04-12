SZA UK, Europe and North America Tour 2023: New dates, tickets, presale, venues and more  

SZA announced that she will be extending her SOS tour this year, with the new legs of the tour scheduled to take place from June 1 to October 29 in venues across North America, Europe and the UK.

The singer's new tour legs, which will feature supporting performances by singer-songwriter Raye, via a post on the official Live Nation Twitter handle:

Presale for the European and UK shows start on April 12, 2023 at 10.am local time. General tickets for the European and UK shows of the tour will be available from April 14, 2023 at 10.am local time.

Live Nation presale for the North American shows of the tour starts on April 13, 2023 at 10.am local time. General tickets for the North American shows of the tour will be available from April 14, 2023 at 10.am local time.

Ticket prices for both the Europe and UK as well as the North American shows of the tour have not been announced as of yet. All tickets and presales will be available from the singer's official website, www. szasos.com

Raye to join SZA on Europe tour

Joining SZA on the Europe and UK shows will be the British singer-songwriter Raye, who rose to prominence with her debut studio album, My 21st Century Blues, which was released on February 3, 2023. The album peaked at number 2 on the UK album chart.

The full list of dates and venues for the new SOS tour legs is listed below:

THE S.O.S. EUROPE TOUR DATES:

June 1, 2023 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Ziggo Dome

June 5, 2023 – Paris, France at Accor Arena

June 7, 2023 – Zurich, Switzerland at Hallenstadion

June 9, 2023 – Berlin, Germany at Mercedes-Benz Arena

June 11, 2023 – Cologne, Germany at Lanxess Arena

June 13, 2023 – Manchester, UK at AO Arena

June 15, 2023 – Glasgow, UK at OVO Hydro

June 17, 2023 – London, UK at The O2

June 18, 2023 – London, UK at The O2

June 21, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena

THE S.O.S. NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

September 20, 2023 – Miami, Florida at Kaseya Center

September 22, 2023 – Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena

September 24, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena

September 26, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center

September 28, 2023 – Baltimore, Maryland at CFG Bank Arena

September 30, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden

October 1, 2023 – Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center

October 4, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena

October 6, 2023 – Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center

October 7, 2023 – Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center

October 10, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at United Center

October 11, 2023 – St. Louis, Missouri at Enterprise Center

October 14, 2023 – Houston, Texas at Toyota Center

October 15, 2023 – San Antonio, Texas at AT&T Center

October 18, 2023 – Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena

October 19, 2023 – Salt Lake City, Utah at Vivint Arena

October 22, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at Crypto.com Arena

October 23, 2023 – Los Angeles, California –atCrypto.com Arena

October 26, 2023 – San Francisco, California at Chase Center

October 28, 2023 – Las Vegas, Nevada at T-Mobile Arena

October 29, 2023 – Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center

More about SZA and her career

Solána Imani Rowe, better known by her stage name SZA, was born on November 8, 1989. She began her career as an independent artist, self-releasing her debut EP, See.SZA.Run, in 2012.

After her debut EP, she self released two more EPs, S and Z, the latter of which was her chart breakthrough. Z, which was released on April 8, 2014, peaked at number 39 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

After signing on with the Top Dawg Entertainment label, SZA achieved critical acclaim with her debut studio album, Ctrl, which was released on June 9, 2017. The album peaked at number 3 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Poll : 0 votes