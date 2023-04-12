SZA UK, Europe and North America Tour 2023: New dates, tickets, presale, venues and more  

SZA announced that she will be extending her SOS tour this year, with the new legs of the tour scheduled to take place from June 1 to October 29 in venues across North America, Europe and the UK.
The singer's new tour legs, which will feature supporting performances by singer-songwriter Raye, via a post on the official Live Nation Twitter handle:
Presale for the European and UK shows start on April 12, 2023 at 10.am local time. General tickets for the European and UK shows of the tour will be available from April 14, 2023 at 10.am local time.
Live Nation presale for the North American shows of the tour starts on April 13, 2023 at 10.am local time. General tickets for the North American shows of the tour will be available from April 14, 2023 at 10.am local time.
Ticket prices for both the Europe and UK as well as the North American shows of the tour have not been announced as of yet. All tickets and presales will be available from the singer's official website, www. szasos.com
Raye to join SZA on Europe tour
Joining SZA on the Europe and UK shows will be the British singer-songwriter Raye, who rose to prominence with her debut studio album, My 21st Century Blues, which was released on February 3, 2023. The album peaked at number 2 on the UK album chart.
The full list of dates and venues for the new SOS tour legs is listed below:
THE S.O.S. EUROPE TOUR DATES:
- June 1, 2023 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Ziggo Dome
- June 5, 2023 – Paris, France at Accor Arena
- June 7, 2023 – Zurich, Switzerland at Hallenstadion
- June 9, 2023 – Berlin, Germany at Mercedes-Benz Arena
- June 11, 2023 – Cologne, Germany at Lanxess Arena
- June 13, 2023 – Manchester, UK at AO Arena
- June 15, 2023 – Glasgow, UK at OVO Hydro
- June 17, 2023 – London, UK at The O2
- June 18, 2023 – London, UK at The O2
- June 21, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena
THE S.O.S. NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:
- September 20, 2023 – Miami, Florida at Kaseya Center
- September 22, 2023 – Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena
- September 24, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena
- September 26, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center
- September 28, 2023 – Baltimore, Maryland at CFG Bank Arena
- September 30, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden
- October 1, 2023 – Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center
- October 4, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena
- October 6, 2023 – Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center
- October 7, 2023 – Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center
- October 10, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at United Center
- October 11, 2023 – St. Louis, Missouri at Enterprise Center
- October 14, 2023 – Houston, Texas at Toyota Center
- October 15, 2023 – San Antonio, Texas at AT&T Center
- October 18, 2023 – Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena
- October 19, 2023 – Salt Lake City, Utah at Vivint Arena
- October 22, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at Crypto.com Arena
- October 23, 2023 – Los Angeles, California –atCrypto.com Arena
- October 26, 2023 – San Francisco, California at Chase Center
- October 28, 2023 – Las Vegas, Nevada at T-Mobile Arena
- October 29, 2023 – Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center
More about SZA and her career
Solána Imani Rowe, better known by her stage name SZA, was born on November 8, 1989. She began her career as an independent artist, self-releasing her debut EP, See.SZA.Run, in 2012.
After her debut EP, she self released two more EPs, S and Z, the latter of which was her chart breakthrough. Z, which was released on April 8, 2014, peaked at number 39 on the Billboard 200 album chart.
After signing on with the Top Dawg Entertainment label, SZA achieved critical acclaim with her debut studio album, Ctrl, which was released on June 9, 2017. The album peaked at number 3 on the Billboard 200 album chart.