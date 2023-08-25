"Literal perfection": Fans go gaga as Ariana Grande releases New Yours Truly Deluxe Edition for 10th Anniversary

Ariana Grande released her debut album ten years ago in 2013, and to celebrate its ten-year anniversary she re-released the album as Yours Truly (Tenth Anniversary Edition). The new version contains extra material, including live versions of some of the tracks, that were previously left out.

The celebrations for the new version of the album were kicked off on Friday, August 25, 2023, and were promoted with merchandise and a vinyl pre-order. Grande also posted details about the album and songs on her Instagram stories. The celebrations will go on until August 30, 2023, the exact day of the tenth-anniversary of the album.

Needless to say, the announcement was met with excitement by fans who flooded social media with their joyous reactions, with one fan even saying:

Expand Tweet

Fans react to Ariana Grande's album reissue

As mentioned earlier, singer Ariana Grande began the celebrations to re-release her debut album on Friday and fans couldn't control their excitement. They took to Twitter to express their feelings on the matter. While some posted about how the album made them feel, others posted about particular aspects of the album release.

They observed how she honored the late singer-songwriter Mac Miller and the commentary on the live performances in London, which were both included in the Deluxe release. More netizens praised the singer, proclaiming her musical talents, particularly her voice, to be one of the best in the world.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Ariana Grande released her original debut album, Yours Truly, on August 30, 2013. Yours Truly was a major chart breakthrough, with platinum certifications in the US and Canada, and propelled her career into major stardom.

Tracing Ariana Grande and her career

Singer Ariana Grande was born on June 26, 1993, and began her career as a child actor at the Children's Theater in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

This led her to act in TV shows, the biggest of which was her role as Cat Valentine in Victorious, which was created by Dan Schneider and released by Nickelodeon. The actor remained with the teen sitcom for all the four seasons that it ran. She also played the same role in the series' spin-off show Sam & Cat.

After leaving the sitcom, Grande made her breakthrough with her debut album. Following the success of her debut album, the singer released a Christmas-themed EP.

Subsequently, the singer released her second studio album, My Everything, on August 25, 2014. The album has since become the singer's most successful album to date, with multi-platinum certifications in countries such as the US, Canada, Denmark, Norway, and Switzerland, among others. The album was also nominated for the Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2015 Grammy Awards.

Aside from her music career, the singer remained active in the film industry. She had a recurring role as a voice actor for the character of Princess Diaspro on the Nickelodeon animated series, Winx Club.

More recently, the actor is set to star as Glinda in the musical fantasy film Wicked. The film will be directed by Jon M. Chu and produced and released by Universal Pictures, a division of NBC Universal and Comcast.