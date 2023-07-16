Polaris Prize 2023: Full nominations shortlist

Polaris Prize, an annual Canadian music prize that celebrates albums released by Canadian musicians each year, is back for its 17-year edition. The Polaris Prize Gala will take place this year at Massey Hall in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and the shortlist of 2023 nominees has been released.

The organizers announced the full shortlist, which includes artists such Alvvays, and Debby Friday, via a video on the Polaris Prize's official YouTube channel.

Alvvays, Daniel Caesar make it to the Polaris Prize shortlist

The Polaris Prize is judged by a council of jurors selected from Canadian media who are considered to be experts in their field. The criteria for being a jury is elaborated upon on the prize's website, which states:

"Jurors are broadcasters, bloggers, programmers and other media authorities on Canadian music submit ballots listing the albums they feel are most deserving, based on their perspective as music-filterers. No person with a financial stake in an artist (manager, label personnel, bookers, publishers, et cetera) is eligible to be on the jury."

The jurors are elected by the Polaris Prize Board of Directors and number a total of 196 members, who are all listed for each year on the website. For this year's jury list, readers can visit the link at Polaris ( https://polarismusicprize.ca/jury/).

This year, among the shortlist for the prize, will be Canadian indie pop band Alvvays, who are best known for their second studio album, Antisocialites, which was released on September 8, 2017. The album reached number 22 on the Scottish album chart, number 28 on the UK album chart, and number 36 on the Canadian album chart.

Also present will be R&B singer Daniel Caesar, who rose to prominence with his debut studio album, Freudian, which was released on August 25, 2017. The album peaked at number 16 on the Canadian album chart, as well as at number 39 on the Kiwi album chart.

The full list of artists in the Polaris Prize 2023 shortlist is given below:

Alvvays - Blue Rev

Aysanabee - Watin

Begonia - Powder Blue

Dan Mangan - Being Somewhere

Daniel Caesar - Never Enough

Debby Friday - Good Luck

Feist - Multitudes

Gayance - Masquerade

The Sadies - Colder Streams

Snotty Nose Rez Kids - I’m Good, HBU?

More about Polaris Prize and its history

The prize was first held in 2006, with the cash prize being $20,000. The first edition of nominees included Broken Social Scene, Sarah Harmer and Metric, among others.

The cash prize was increased to $30,000 in 2011, followed by a further increase to 50,000 in 2015, after the prize entered into a sponsorship deal with Slaught Music. The runners-up prize was set at $3000.

The prize has had a long history of celebrated music experts and artists being on the jury board. Among the more notable names are Hannah Simone, Ben Rayner and Lisa Christiansen.