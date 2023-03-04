Eurovision, the annual song competition organized by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), has returned for another year, with its 2023 final stages scheduled to be held from May 8 to May 13, the last date being reserved for the grand final, which will be held at the Liverpool Arena, in Liverpool, England.
The event, which will feature participants from 26 countries, includes honorary semi-finalists Ukraine, as well as UK, Spain, France, Germany, and Italy. The announcement was made via a post on the official Twitter handle of the contest:
Tickets will be available on Ticketmaster from 12 pm GMT on March 7, for those who have registered beforehand. Tickets can only be bought for one show at a time.
Semi-final tickets are priced from £30 to £290 plus processing fees. Grand final tickets are priced from £80 to £380.
Who are the hosts of Eurovision Song Contest 2023?
This year, the Eurovision Song Contest will be hosted by four artists, Graham Norton, Hannah Waddingham, Julia Sanina, and Alesha Dixon.
Graham William Walker, better known by his stage name Graham Norton, is an Irish actor and comedian best known for his comedy chat show, The Graham Norton Show, which has won the actor five BAFTA awards since it began broadcasting in 2007.
Hannah Waddingham is a British singer and actress who is best known for playing the character of Rebecca Welton in the American sports-comedy series Ted Lasso, for which she won the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards.
Yuliia Oleksandrivna Bebko (nee Holovan), better known by her stage name Julia Sanina, is a Ukraninan singer-songwriter best known for her role as the lead vocalist of the alternative rock band, The Hardkiss. The band placed second in the Ukrainian selections for Eurovision 2016.
Alesha Anjanette Dixon is an English rapper and dancer best known for her work as a member of the R&B group Mis-Teeq. The group gained international fame with their second album, Eye Candy, in 2003, before the band split. Alesha Dixon gained critical acclaim as a solo artist with her second album, The Alesha Show, which debuted at number 26 on the UK album charts.
The full list of countries and broadcasters participating in Eurovision 2023 is listed below:
- Albania – RTSH
- Australia – SBS
- Armenia – AMPTV
- Austria – ORF
- Azerbaijan – İctimai
- Belgium – VRT
- Croatia – HRT
- Cyprus – CyBC
- Czech Republic ČT
- Denmark – DR
- Estonia – ERR
- Finland – YLE
- France – FT
- Georgia – GPB
- Germany – ARD/NDR
- Greece – ERT
- Iceland – RÚV
- Ireland – RTÉ
- Israel – IPBC/Kan
- Italy – RAI
- Latvia – LTV
- Lithuania – LRT
- Malta – PBS
- Moldova – TRM
- Netherlands – AVROTROS
- Norway – NRK
- Poland – TVP
- Portugal – RTP
- Romania – TVR
- San Marino – SMRTV
- Serbia – RTS
- Slovenia – RTVSLO
- Spain – TVE
- Sweden – SVT
- Switzerland – SRG / SSR
- Ukraine – UA:PBC
- United Kingdom – BBC
More about Eurovision Song Contest
The popular song contest is based on the Sanremo Music Festival, which was held in Italy in 1951.
Eurovision itself was first held in 1956 in Switzerland, and the first winner was also Switzerland.
Since then, 66 contests have been held, with participation by 52 countries across the years, representing a total of more than 1600 song performances.
The contest is considered to be the longest running music competition in the world, having only been canceled once in 2020 due to the Covid 19 pandemic. It has spawned several offshoot competitions over the years, including Eurovision Young Musicians, as well as the Eurovision Young Dancers competitions.