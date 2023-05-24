Daniel Caesar Superpowers World Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues and more 

Daniel Caesar has announced the first leg for his Superpowers World tour, which is scheduled to run from July 15, 2023 to July 28, 2023 in venues across Japan. The tour is in support of the singer's new album, Never Enough, which was released in April.

The singer announced the new tour, which will be followed by tour legs on every other continent, according to the press release, via a post on his official Instagram page:

Presale tickets for the tour went on sale on May 24, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed with the code SUFFICIENT. General tickets will be available on May 26, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Tickets are priced at $100 plus processing fees, depending on the venue. Tickets and presales can be purchased at https://www.danielcaesar.com/tour.

Daniel Caesar building momentum for new album with tour

Daniel Caesar released his new album, Never Enough, on April 7, 2023. The album peaked at number 8 on the Canadian album chart, as well as number 14 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The full list of dates and venues for Daniel Caesar's tour can be found below:

July 15, 2023 - Seoul, Korea at Have a Nice Trip Festival 2023

July 17, 2023 - Singapore at The Star Theatre

July 19, 2023 - Manilla, Phillipines at the World Trade Center

July 21, 2023 - Kuala Lampur, Malayasia at Good Vibes Festival

July 22, 2023 - Jakarta, Indonesia at We the Fest 2023

July 25, 2023 - Hong Kong at KITEC Star Hall

July 28, 2023 - Nigata, Japan at Fuji Rock Festival

Tracing Daniel Caesar and his career

Ashton Dumar Norwill Simmonds, better known by his stage name Daniel Caesar, was born on April 5, 1995. He began his career at the age of 17 after becoming homeless following a fight with his father. He released his first EP, Praise Break, in 2014. His first EP was followed by two more EPs released in 2015 and 2017.

Speaking about his upbringing and how it affects his musical style in an exclusive interview with MixMag, Daniel Caesar stated:

"In my religious surroundings growing up, the point is to be still, to direct as little attention to yourself as possible and instead, direct all attention to what you’re saying. Now it’s kind of the opposite."

The singer continued, elaborating on the inspiration behind his music:

"The music is definitely about me. That’s all I have to go off. I want to make people feel the same way I feel about my favorite musicians."

The singer released his debut studio album, Freudian, on August 25, 2017. The album peaked at number 16 on the Canadian album chart, as well as number 25 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Following the success of his debut studio album, the singer released his second studio album Case Study 01, on June 28, 2019. The album peaked at number 6 on the Canadian album chart, as well as number 17 on the Billboard 200 album chart. The album also marked the singer's first non-North American chart success, with it peaking at number 26 on the Australian album chart.

Aside from his solo career, the singer has also worked with River Tiber, BadBadNotGood, and Charlotte Day Wilson, among others. He founded Golden Child Recordings, alongside Matthew Burnett and Jordan Evans in 2015.

