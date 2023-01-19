7 foreign celebrities ENHYPEN interacted with at the Prada Fashion Show in Milan

The Prada Fashion Show that ENHYPEN attended on January 15, 2023, marked a monumental time in their career. At the event, the members interacted with several significant celebrities and became the talk of the town.

From notable fashion designers to actors, ENHYPEN had the chance to interact with influential figures from different industries, feeding their already advancing growth catalyst.

Here are seven celebrities that ENHYPEN interacted with at the Prada Fashion show in Milan.

1) Miuccia Prada

Kicking off the list with the most influential person at the Prada Fashion Show, or the very reason behind its existence, is Miuccia Prada, the head of the Italian luxury fashion brand. ENHYPEN's interaction with her was more than just a casual encounter. Miuccia Prada and the seven ENHYPEN members engaged in a full-fledged conversation, making every ENGENE overflow with pride.

⌗ tiffany zZz @nnikikun enhypen laughing together with ms. miuccia prada 🥹 enhypen laughing together with ms. miuccia prada 🥹 https://t.co/KHqDJ9LEHA

While all the ENHYPEN members were star-struck by her, the interaction was especially important for Jay. The K-pop idol has, once too often, mentioned that he aims to become a fashion designer. Meeting one of the most influential people in the industry and having a one-on-one conversation with her was considered a very important moment in Jay's career.

2) Metawin Opas-iamkajorn (Win)

Metawin Opas-iamkajorn, monotonously known as Win, is famous for his BL series, 2gether. He was also seen interacting with ENHYPEN at the Prada Fashion Show. He attended the show as a global brand ambassador for Prada and stood alongside the seven K-pop idols for a picture.

This was one of the most talked about interactions of the night. Given that fandoms of Asian celebrities often collide, there were a handful of people who were fans of both Win and ENHYPEN. Seeing their long-awaited interaction become a reality had fans pinching themselves.

3) Raf Simons

Another influential personality in the fashion industry that the members met at the Prada Fashion show was the co-creative director of the label, Raf Simons. He has been a designer for many luxury fashion brands and is famous for his work at Jil Sander, Christian Dior, and Calvin Klein.

The Belgian designer was also seen engaging in a conversation with the seven members, along with Miuccia Prada. Following their short conversation, the three influential celebrities posed for a picture together as well.

4) Kentaro Sakaguchi

The band members interacted with Japanese actor and model Kentaro Sakaguchi while they were posing for pictures with the Thai actor, Win. Upon noticing Kentaro Sakaguchi, all of them bowed and started a conversation with him. Naturally, all nine individuals stood together for a photo.

햇살 🦊🍑 @momentssonder ENHYPEN Kentaro and Win Metawin ENHYPEN Kentaro and Win Metawin 😭 https://t.co/NOEGF1yTNL

When the fashion show finally began, Kentaro Sakaguchi and ENHYPEN sat next to each other, with Ni-Ki seated beside the actor.

5) Manu Rios

PROD BY ENGENE @PRODBYENGENE ENHYPEN with actors Louis Partridge and Manu Rios at PRADA's After Party ENHYPEN with actors Louis Partridge and Manu Rios at PRADA's After Party https://t.co/6EupyvjuQP

Another influential actor who crossed paths with ENHYPEN at the Prada Fashion Show was the Spanish actor Manu Rios, famous for his work in Elite. The two met quite a few times at the show. They interacted on the red carpet when the press pictures were being taken and then later at the fashion show when the two were seated opposite each other.

They also got another chance to click a few more pictures together after the show on the terrace of Fondazione Prada. This interaction was quite talked about since it's quite rare for the two, coming from such diverse fields, to cross paths with each other outside events like this.

6) Daniel Caesar

✿ @lheesoftie wow enhypen met daniel caesar! omg wow enhypen met daniel caesar! omg https://t.co/KYLkZQdmar

The first and only western music artist that ENHYPEN met at the Prada Fashion Show was the Canadian singer Daniel Caesar. Just as Jay had his fanboy moment with Miuccia Prada, this interaction was Heesung's time to shine.

kae 𐂂 @masterpiecehee daniel caesar and enhypen? i just know heeseung is the happiest fanboy tonight daniel caesar and enhypen? i just know heeseung is the happiest fanboy tonight https://t.co/ijmQe5xQNr

The seven-member K-pop boy group has always been RnB enthusiasts right from their days on the reality survival show I-LAND. This is also reflected in the kind of music they make. As Heesung is known for the immense respect and love he has for Daniel Caesar, the incident marked a monumental moment for him.

7) Louis Patridge

Wrapping up the list of influential celebrities that ENHYPEN met at the Prada Fashion show in Milan is Louis Patridge. The British actor, famous for his work in Enola Holmes and The Lost Girls, was also seen posing for many pictures alongside ENHYPEN. The interaction took place while the band members were with the previously-mentioned Spanish actor, Manu Rios.

재윤시𖤐 @jakeuroll WTF LOUIS PARTRIDGE WAS THERE TOO LITERALLY SITTING IN FRONT OF ENHYPEN AND BESIDE GIVEON AND WIN WHA- WTF LOUIS PARTRIDGE WAS THERE TOO LITERALLY SITTING IN FRONT OF ENHYPEN AND BESIDE GIVEON AND WIN WHA- https://t.co/0ek3uwAMX8

All nine celebrities stood together to click pictures before the start of the event. Louis Patridge was also seated opposite the K-pop boy group during the Prada Fashion Show.

With numerous monumental interactions with notable figures from different industries, fans were overflowing with pride to see their idols at such a significant event just two years after their debut.

