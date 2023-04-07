Maggie Rogers Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, dates, venues, and more

Maggie Rogers announced a new tour, titled Summer of '23, which is scheduled to take place from June 3, 2023, to September 29, 2023, in venues across North America and Europe.

The singer-songwriter announced the tour, which will feature supporting performances by Alvvays, Soccer Mommy, and Del Water Gap, via a post on her official Instagram page. She also announced a one-day analog ticket sale in an effort to combat the high processing fees of ticket vendors.

Analog (in person) presale begins on April 7, 2023, at local box offices. Online artist presales start on April 11, 2023, at 10 am local time. The Spotify presale begins on April 12, 2023, at 10 am local time. Venue presale starts on April 12, 2023, at 10 am local time and continues until April 13, 2023, at 10 am local time.

Soccer Mommy, Alvvays, and Del Water Gap to join Maggie Rogers on tour

Joining Maggie Rogers on tour will be the Canadian indie-pop band Alvvays, who rose to prominence with their second studio album, Antisocialites, which peaked at number 36 on the Canadian album charts.

Also appearing on Maggie Rogers' tour will be singer-songwriter Sophia Regina Allison, better known by her stage name Soccer Mommy, who is best known for her 2022 album Sometimes, Forever. The album peaked as the chart topper on the Billboard Heatseekers album.

Alongside Alvvays and Soccer Mommy will be record producer Samuel Holden Jaffe, better known by his stage name Del Water Gap, who is best known for his eponymously titled debut album, which was released on October 8, 2021.

The full list of dates and venues for Maggie Rogers' Summer of ’23 Tour is given below:

June 3, 2023 – Barcelona, Spain at Primavera Sound

June 8, 2023 – Porto, Portugal at Primavera Sound

June 10, 2023 – Madrid, Spain at Primavera Sound

June 12, 2023 – Zürich, Switzerland at Komplex

June 13, 2023 – Cologne, Germany at Live Music Hall

June 14, 2023 – Hamburg, Germany at Fabrik

June 16, 2023 – Stockholm, Sweden at Filadelfia

June 17, 2023 – Oslo, Norway at Rockefeller

June 18, 2023 – Copenhagen, Denmark at Vega

June 20, 2023 – Berlin, Germany at Huxleys Neue Welt

June 21, 2023 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Melkweg

June 22, 2023 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Melkweg

June 25, 2023 – Somerset, UK at Glastonbury Festival

June 27, 2023 – Paris, France at Salle Pleyel

July 14, 2023 – Cavendish, Prince Edward Island at Sommo Festival

July 24, 2023 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 25, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee at Ascend Amphitheater

July 27, 2023 – Queens, New York at Forest Hills Stadium

July 28, 2023 – Newport, Rhode Island at Newport Folk Festival

July 29, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Mann Center

July 31, 2023 – Portland, Maine at Thompson’s Point

August 3, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario at Budweiser Stage

August 4, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at Lollapalooza

August 5, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at Lollapalooza

August 6, 2023 – St. Charles, Iowa at Hinterland Music Festival

August 9, 2023 – Morrison, Colorado at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

August 10, 2023 – Orem, Utah at UCCU Center

August 11, 2023 – San Francisco, California at Outside Lands

August 12, 2023 – San Francisco, California at Outside Lands

August 13, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at Hollywood Bowl#

August 16, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State at WaMu Theater

August 17, 2023 – Troutdale, Oregon at McMenamins Edgefield

September 29, 2023 – Washington, DC at Atlantis

Tracing Maggie Rogers and her career

Margaret Debay Rogers was born on April 25, 1994, and grew up in Easton, Talbot County, Maryland. Maggie Rogers began playing the harp when she was 7 years old and grew up listening to classical artists such as Vivaldi and Gustav Holst as well as neo-soul artists such as Erykah Badu and Lauryn Hill.

After graduating from St. Andrew's School in Middletown, Delaware, during which time she also learned to play the piano and guitar, the singer-songwriter enrolled in a Berklee College of Music program and won the program's songwriting contest.

Rogers released her independent albums The Echo and Blood Ballet in 2012 and 2014, respectively. The albums, however, failed to chart. She released her first charting single, Alaska, on October 14, 2016. The single peaked at number 13 on the Billboard AAA singles chart and the Belgian singles chart.

Maggie Rogers released her debut EP, Now That the Light Is Fading, on February 17, 2017. The EP received positive reviews, peaking at number 4 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart. The singer released her debut studio album, Heard It in a Past Life, on January 18, 2019. The album was a commercial hit, peaking at number 2 on the Billboard 200 album charts.

Following her 2019 album, Maggie Rogers released her second studio album, Surrender, on July 29, 2022. The album features contributions from notable singers, including Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine providing additional vocals and playing the tambourine on the track Shatter. The album is ranked 14 on Billboard Best Albums of 2022.

