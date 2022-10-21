Maggie Rogers The Feral Joy Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, and more  

American singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers has announced dates for her Feral Joy tour scheduled for 2023. The US leg of the tour will begin on February 11 in Boston and will end with a show in San Francisco on March 5.

Maggie Rogers will be supported by Del Water Gap on all US dates. She will then head to Europe on June 12 and will conclude her tour in Paris on June 27 next year.

The tour is for Rogers’ second studio album, which was released in July this year via Capitol Records. While teasing the album in early 2022, Rogers had stated that the album would be self-produced and sounded like “feral joy,” which is what the singer has named the tour of the album.

Maggie Rogers @maggierogers see u sooooooooon ! been waiting 3 years for this. sooo ready. support from @delwatergap . tix on sale next friday. visit theferaljoytour.com for presale info

Tickets for Maggie Rogers' 2023 tour will be available from October 15 at 10.00 am ET. The general onsale for Maggie Rogers' tour will be available from October 28 at 10.00 am ET.

A number of presales, including Amex, will be available starting October 25 at 10.00 am ET. A Spotify presale, along with a Friends with Benefits presale, will start on October 26 at 10.00 pm ET and will end on October 27 at 10.00 pm ET. A Ticketmaster and I.M.P presale will begin on October 27 at 10.00 am ET.

The dates for Maggie Rogers The Feral Joy Tour 2023 are as follows:

February 11 -- Boston, MA - Roadrunner #

February 13 -- Washington, D.C. - The Anthem #

February 15 -- New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall #

February 17 -- Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom #

February 18 -- Minneapolis, MN - The Armory #

February 19 -- Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater #

February 22 -- Atlanta, GA - The Eastern #

February 24 -- New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater #

February 25 -- Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall #

February 26 -- Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum #

March 01 -- Los Angeles, CA - The Shrine Auditorium #

March 02 -- San Diego, CA - The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park #

March 05 -- San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium #

June 12 -- Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex

June 13 -- Cologne, Germany - Live Music Hall

June 14 -- Hamburg, Germany - Fabrik

June 16 -- Stockholm, Sweden - Filadelfia

June 17 -- Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

June 18 -- Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega

June 20 -- Berlin, Germany - Huxleys Neue Welt

June 21 -- Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg

June 22 -- Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg

June 27 -- Paris, France - Salle Pleyel

# with Del Water Gap

In brief, about Maggie Rogers

Maggie Rogers is an American singer-songwriter who gained popularity after her song Alaska was played to Pharrell Williams during a masterclass at New York University's Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music. After the Pharrell video went viral, various record labels tried to sign Rogers.

In December 2020, Rogers released Notes from the Archive: Recordings 2011–2016 via her label Debay Sounds. The album features songs Rogers wrote and recorded in the past ten years of her recording career.

In March 2022, Rogers announced her second studio album, Surrender, which was supported by the singles That's Where I Am, Want Want, and Horses. Rogers was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 2019.

