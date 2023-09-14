"Trying to avoid dating rumors": Fans react hilariously over TXT’s Beomgyu and Sabrina Carpenter's interaction at the VMAs 2023

TXT was one of the several K-pop groups present at the MTV VMA 2023, and the group even took home an award for the PUSH Performance of the Year. During the event, the K-pop act also had the privilege of performing Back For More, alongside singer Anitta, with whom they collaborated for the song.

While fans loved the collaboration and their performance, another development soon caught their attention. During an interaction between TXT, Anitta, and singer Sabrina Carpenter, Beomgyu’s confused reaction to Sabrina had his fans laughing. When Sabrina went to stand beside him and casually placed her hand on his shoulder, the idol seemed confused for a second, although he quickly struck a pose a moment later with the other members.

Fans, who found this interaction hilarious, later explained how this response from the idol was only natural because the TXT member was trying to avoid getting caught up in any kind of rumors during one of the biggest nights for the group.

TXT and Sabrina Carpenter's hilarious encounter leaves fans in splits

The fourth-gen K-pop group and Sabrina Carpenter's encounter happened on September 13, 2023. The confusing and whimsical moment was not missed by the cameras, and in the video, it could be seen that TXT was about to take a photo with Anitta and Sabrina.

While adjusting themselves to the frame, Sabrina went right in to stand next to Beomgyu and casually touched his shoulder, which made him twitch for a moment. Fans also speculated that Sabrina strategically positioned herself next to Beomgyu because he happened to be her K-pop bias. Of course, this sparked a flurry of playful and funny comments.

However, the situation settled instantly with Beomgyu standing in the middle, with Anitta and Sabrina on either side and Huening Kai and Yeonjun on the further ends of the frame, while members Soobin and Taehyun didn't even fit in the frame from the particular angle captured in the video.

Fans said that the TXT member reacted in such a way in order to avoid any dating speculations as he was currently rumored to be in one. Fans were extremely tickled by the diverse reactions of the three members.

Finally the photo came to life with Taehyun, Soobin, Huening Kai, Anitta, Beomgyu, Sabrina, and Yeonjun standing in this order from the left.

Many fans began reacting to this interaction, which they found both funny and adorable. People were of the opinion that these two idols’ interaction was a dream come true for some of them.

More about the K-pop group at the VMAs

TXT had secured a total of four nominations at this year's VMAs, and the excitement was soaring as they have already clinched their maiden VMA win.

They've triumphed in the "PUSH Performance of the Year" category, marking a significant achievement for the group. Alongside this, the group was nominated for the categories of "Best KPOP," "Group of the Year," and "Song Of The Summer," making their presence felt in multiple arenas of the prestigious awards show.

The rest of the categories were won by other K-pop artists. While "Song Of The Summer" went to Jungkook and Latto's Seven, "Group Of the Year" was won by BLACKPINK, and the "Best K-pop" title was taken home by Stray Kids. However, TXT's remarkable journey continues to capture audiences, and their VMA recognition underscores their growing prominence in the global music scene, with this win being just the beginning.