"BLACKPINK is the revolution": Fans go crazy as group's Pink Venom wins Choreography of the Year at 2023 VMAs

BLACKPINK is a global sensation and has garnered a massive fanbase over the years. The group has left no stone unturned in its journey in the industry and continues to astound the world with its success each year. Their work was recently recognized at the 2023 MTV VMAs as the group won in multiple categories.

They won an award for Choreography of the Year for their hit track Pink Venom, which was hailed for its unconventional and powerful dance moves. The news left fans over the moon as they took to social media to react to the same.

Apart from this, the group also made history by becoming only the second girl group to win the Group Of The Year award at the VMAs. This achievement made them the first-ever K-pop girl group to win in this category.

"Blackpink has got the world on their side" - Fans react as group wins Choreography of the Year at 2023 VMAs

The group recently traveled the world and performed at 64 venues as part of the Born Pink tour. Their latest album of the same name released on September 16, 2022, and took the world by storm.

A highlight of the album was its title song Pink Venom, which set the stage on fire with its catchy beats and dance moves, which were attempted by several stars from the K-pop community.

A month or so ago, BLACKPINK was nominated across various categories for the VMAs and fans were confident that the girls would win more than one award. Proving fans right, BLACKPINK bagged the award for Choreography of the Year for Pink Venom. The choreography in question was by Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung (YGX), Taryn Cheng (YGX), and Kiel Tutin.

In addition to this award, they also emerged victorious in the Group Of The Year category. This achievement was a historical one as they became the first girl group since 1999 to take this award home after the group TLC.

BLACKPINK fans were extremely proud of the group and took to social media to congratulate them and react to their victory. They mentioned that the group's wins were "well-deserved" and called them "queens" as they won in two of the six categories they were nominated in.

The group was the most-nominated K-pop act at the 2023 event. The group was nominated in six categories, including Group of the Year, Show of the Summer, Best K-Pop, Best Choreography, Best Art Direction, and Best Editing.

BLACKPINK has been one of the top girl groups in the industry. They have paved the way for a lot of artists, especially girl groups.