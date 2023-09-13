“So well deserved”: BLINKS celebrate as BLACKPINK becomes the first girl group in 24 years to win Group of the Year at 2023 MTV VMAs

On September 13, BLACKPINK became the first girl group in 24 years to win "Group of the Year" at the 2023 MTV VMAs. The 2023 MTV VMAs took place at the Prudential Center in New Jersey and was a star-studded affair attended by the biggest musicians and artists worldwide.

The last time a girl group won the award was TLC back in 1999 in the same category. Although, the Pink Venom singers weren't present there, BLINKs cheered and hooted for them on behalf of them as the talented K-pop girl group made history.

The coveted win was somewhat predictable given BLACKPINK's stellar year, which included the release of their second full album BORN PINK on September 16 last year and the start of their most successful world tour since October last year.

BLACKPINK fan @kanaadaily wrote on X, "So well deserved! Congrats BLACKPINK on winning group of the year!"

BLACKPINK fans react to their historic achievement at the 2023 MTV VMAs with congratulatory messages

BLACKPINK won not one but two awards at the 2023 MTV VMAs. The four-member girl group beat some commendable nominees including Måneskin, FIFTY FIFTY, New Jeans, FLO, Jonas Brothers, HYBE artists SEVENTEEN, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER among others to win the "Group of the Year" award and became the only K-pop girl group to achieve this feat.

Besides bagging the coveted "The Group of the Year" award, the Shutdown singers walked away with the "Best Choreography" award for their addictive and enjoyable hit single Pink Venom which was released as the official pre-release track for BORN PINK, their second full album.

Kiel Tutin, Lee Jung, Taryn Cheng, and Sienna Lalau, a team of top choreographers, received recognition for their well-rounded choreography.

Check out the fans' responses below:

The ceremony was attended by Gen4 K-pop boy groups TOMORROW X TOGETHER and Stray Kids. Not only did they perform their hit songs and collaborations, but they also bagged an award each. Stray Kids snagged the award for "Best K-Pop" for S-Class the title track of their third full-length album 5-STAR, their first-ever win in the category.

On the other hand, TOMORROW X TOGETHER who are gearing up for their much-awaited comeback, won the award for "PUSH Performance of the Year" with the lead single Sugar Rush Ride from their fifth mini album The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION.

Finally, BTS' Jungkook won the coveted "Song of the Summer" for his smashing single SEVEN feat American rapper Latto and Han So-hee.

Why did BLACKPINK members skip the 2023 MTV VMAs?

Despite being the most-awarded K-pop act at the 2023 MTV VMAs, BLACKPINK members were not there in person to attend the ceremony and receive their awards. It is believed that the members had prior commitments to take care of. Rosé was in New York earlier in the week, where she not only attended the New York Fashion Week event but was also photographed with Taylor Swift, sparking collaboration rumors.

Jennie was spotted vacationing in Arizona, USA, taking a much-deserved break from her busy schedule. Lisa is scheduled to perform at Crazy Horse Paris Art Theatre in France. It is known to be a prestigious Parisian cabaret known for its incredible performances and will be held on September 28, 29, and 30.

The oldest member Jisoo is in talks to star in a new zombie drama called Influenza alongside actor Park Jung-min. YG Entertainment confirmed that she had indeed received the offer and is waiting to review it.

In other news, the Sour Candy singers are all set to conclude their grandiose BORN PINK World Tour with the final two shows at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on September 16 and 17.