5 BTS and BLACKPINK crumbs that fans absolutely adore

Given that BTS and BLACKPINK are among the biggest K-pop groups in the world, it is understandable that fans are excited over every little interaction between them. Despite some friction between the fandoms on social media, the two groups have been perfectly cordial with each other, even as malicious and mostly pointless rumors keep cropping up occasionally.

Whenever members of the two groups are seen in each other's vicinity, fans are excited at the prospect of possible banter between them. BLACKPINK's Lisa and BTS' V have encountered each other frequently as they are both global ambassadors for Celine. Other times, almost meet-ups between the two groups have taken place, but not many public trysts have taken place.

Jung Kook attending Jennie's Calvin Klein event, Jisoo and V BTS being co-hosts together, and other BTS and BLACKPINK interactions that fans love

1) BTS' Jung Kook made an appearance at the launch of Jennie's Calvin Klein collection

As ambassadors of Calvin Klein, both Jennie and Jung Kook have graced the brand's social media repeatedly. However, this was the first time that the BTS and BLACKPINK members were seen in one frame, although caught by mistake. Jennie's party for the launch of her collection was attended by many K-pop idols and celebrities, including SF9's Rowoon, Lee Hyori, and LE SSERAFIM's Kazuha.

Additionally, RM and Jung Kook also attended the after-party of the launch, as evidenced by the former's Instagram story. They clicked polaroids together, causing fans to swoon over their charms.

2) Jin dancing to BLACKPINK's DDU-DU DDU-DU during the 2018 MAMA

BTS and BLACKPINK have been seen dancing to each other's music during award ceremonies in the past. However, this clip from BTS' Finale Self Camera at the MAMAs in 2018 is well-known among fans.

The DNA group was having fun on stage when DDU-DU DDU-DU started playing. At this point, Jin started doing a ramp walk towards the main stage, suddenly stopping to do the point choreography with finger guns. Meanwhile, Jimin, who walked into the frame at that moment, was amused at the eldest member, laughing when the two made eye contact.

3) BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Lisa attending CELINE's Paris fashion show with Park Bo-gum

In one of the most significant interactions between BTS and BLACKPINK, V and Lisa, who were announced to be global ambassadors of CELINE, attended a fashion show for the brand in Paris with K-drama star Park Bo-gum. Fans were thrilled with the photographs and videos that were posted online showing the two K-pop stars talking to each other and having fun. They even flew to the French capital together (with Bo-gum) in a private plane arranged by CELINE.

Many fans considered this meeting as one to be significant because it united fans of both groups like no other had before.

4) Jisoo interviewing BTS as an emcee for Inkigayo in 2017

Jisoo's stint as an emcee at SBS' Inkigayo yielded many interactions of her with K-pop idols. BTS and BLACKPINK crumbs can also be seen when she interviewed the group before their performance at the music show. All BTS members were present at the interview, and Jisoo even hummed a little bit of Spring Day as she spoke to them.

The BTS members also met up with MC Jisoo during their DNA comeback, where she introduced the group and asked them to relay a message to fans. While these exchanges were professional, they were fun for both ARMYs and BLINKs.

5) BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jisoo being co-hosts of 2017's Inkigayo KPOP Super Concert

BTS and BLACKPINK had another interaction thanks to Jisoo being one of the hosts of Inkigayo. In the Inkigayo KPOP Super Concert 2017, V was the special MC along with regular emcees GOT7's Jinyoung and Jisoo. The three '95-liner idols were enthusiastic, calm, and remarkable emcees, and led the program well.

Many fans loved their on-stage chemistry as hosts and hope that this trio makes a comeback in some capacity again.

While BTS members are breaking records with solo albums while the band is on a break, BLACKPINK will soon perform as the headliner at the 2023 British Summer Time (BST) Festival, becoming the first K-pop band to headline a music festival in the United Kingdom. If their Coachella set is anything to go by, it is clear why fans are eagerly waiting to attend the festival.

