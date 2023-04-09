BTS members are hardly novices as ambassadors of any brand, luxury or otherwise. The group has collectively been in advertisements for Samsung, Hyundai, McDonald's, Chilsung Cider, and Tamagochi, among many others.

On the luxury side, the Dynamite group were House Ambassadors for Louis Vuitton, appearing in a special advertisement during its launch. They were even spotted wearing the renowned brand for many of their appearances on American award shows, including the 2022 Grammys.

Since choosing to focus on their solo careers, BTS members have individually been chosen by luxury apparel and jewelry brands to be ambassadors for them, becoming some of the most coveted fashion influencers on the planet.

Louis Vuitton, Dior, Valentino and more brands that have BTS members as brand ambassadors

moni⁷ 𖠌 @taeisthv ALL 7 BTS MEMBERS ARE NOW AMBASSADORS FOR A BRAND!



- namjoon x bottega veneta

- seokjin x jin ramen

- yoongi x valentino

- hoseok x louis vuitton

- jimin x dior and tiffany & co.

- taehyung x celine

- jungkook x calvin klein ALL 7 BTS MEMBERS ARE NOW AMBASSADORS FOR A BRAND!- namjoon x bottega veneta - seokjin x jin ramen- yoongi x valentino - hoseok x louis vuitton - jimin x dior and tiffany & co.- taehyung x celine- jungkook x calvin klein https://t.co/MlJoLe82D5

BTS members have been incredible solo ambassadors, their influence and commitment to the brand matched by the poise that they embue when they are performing on stage or giving interviews about their music.

1) Bottega Veneta with RM as the first celebrity ambassador for the brand

Although RM expressed his disdain for the way brands present themselves in an interview with Spanish publication El Pais, he added that Bottega Veneta was a happy exception to the same. When he was announced as an ambassador for the brand, fans expressed their happiness for the same, with some even saying that Bottega Veneta seemed to be the perfect fit for the BTS leader, suiting his personal style and fashion perfectly.

RM also attended the Bottega Veneta fashion show at the 2023 Milan Fashion Week in February, apart from his recent appearance at the premiere of Rebound, where he was wearing an incredible smile and Bottega Veneta from head to toe.

2) j-hope for Louis Vuitton as the Brand Ambassador

While all BTS members have an individual style, j-hope has been known to be very knowledgeable about fashion and is among the biggest shoppers in the group. After all seven members, the Arson singer was the perfect choice to become the House Ambassador for Louis Vuitton.

Having worn the brand and its various accessories often, j-hope was also invited to the Louis Vuitton Men's Fall-Winter 2023 Show in Paris. He was also present at the DIOR Winter Fashion Show 2023, where he met up with bandmate Jimin, who was representing DIOR.

3) Jimin as the brand ambassador for Dior and Tiffany & Co.

Dior @Dior

#StarsinDior Dior Global Ambassador and K-pop sensation, JIMIN, made a guest appearance on the @FallonTonight show in a navy blue canvas suit and #DiorOblique derbies by Kim Jones. Dior Global Ambassador and K-pop sensation, JIMIN, made a guest appearance on the @FallonTonight show in a navy blue canvas suit and #DiorOblique derbies by Kim Jones.#StarsinDior https://t.co/wNcq4wn2Ey

As mentioned above, Jimin appeared at the DIOR Winter Fashion Show 2023 with fellow BTS member j-hope, and the Like Crazy singer was announced as the Global Ambassador of Dior (Men). The clean-cut style represented by Dior along with a balance between masculine and feminine forms suits BTS' Jimin perfectly, making him the perfect person to represent the luxury brand.

Similarly, fans speculated that Jimin would represent Tiffany & Co. far before he became the House Ambassador of the brand. This was due to the BTS vocalist's tendency to choose jewelry that was dainty and androgynous in style, bringing out his delicate yet strong features.

As the ambassador for both these brands, Jimin has been spotted wearing Dior and Tiffany & Co. at various events, interviews, and appearances, dutifully fulfilling his role as a representative.

4) V as the Celine Boy aka ambassador for CELINE

After first going viral with BLACKPINK's Lisa and K-drama actor Park Bo-gum at Celine’s ‘Men’s Paris Fashion Week’ in June 2022, BTS' V was announced as the CELINE Boy (or ambassador) for the French brand. This marks the Christmas Tree singer's first major luxury brand collaboration, and he has been hard at work promoting CELINE in various publications.

About Music @AboutMusicYT V of BTS is handsome for ELLE Korea. V of BTS is handsome for ELLE Korea. https://t.co/tol4IX362k

His photoshoot with Elle Korea for their April 2023 issue, for which he reportedly gave his inputs for the direction taken, was also appreciated by fans as it showed a seductive yet tranquil version of the BTS member.

5) Calvin Klein with Jung Kook as the brand amassador

calvinklein @CalvinKlein introducing Jung Kook. the global icon in iconic denim.



by Park Jong Ha. introducing Jung Kook. the global icon in iconic denim.by Park Jong Ha. https://t.co/fLHlS1UKdi

Although the announcement was preceded by months of fans hoping that he would become the face of Calvin Klein, when it was finalized, it shocked and pleased netizens. Jung Kook has admitted to being a longtime user of the renowned apparel brand, and was recently spotted wearing CK jeans and a denim jacket at the airport as he was flying out to Los Angeles.

In a hilarious turn of events, the BTS member folded some of his Calvin Klein underwear on an April 8 livestream, saying that he received them from the brand. Fans were very amused, and some even commented that the brand must probably be pleased at this strange promotion by their ambassador.

6) Valentino and the NBA represented by brand ambassador SUGA

Wearing multiple hats of that of BTS' SUGA, of producer SUGA, and for his solo music, of Agust D, the People Pt. 2 rapper seems to be a perfect embodiment of the values of "individuality" and "authenticity" represented by Valentino. According to the fashion brand's website:

"[SUGA] has the capacity to express all the values of the brand and embodies the identity values of a generation he speaks for in his spontaneous and contemporary way."

His turn as the brand ambassador for the NBA (National Basketball Association) was also hinted at through his various appearances at NBA games (and other sports tournaments) across the globe. SUGA used to be a basketball player when he was younger, with his position being that of a shooting guard.

Both these brand collaborations are within the purview of the BTS member's interests, and fans are reasonably excited to see what more photoshoots and activities that SUGA will undertake to fulfill his role as brand ambassador for Valentino and the NBA.

7) Ottogi Jin Ramen having BTS' Jin as the brand ambassador

Right before he left to finish his mandatory military service, Jin fulfilled one of his dreams of working with a ramen brand that shared his name, Ottogi's Jin Ramen. A big foodie known for his skills in the kitchen, Jin's brand ambassadorship came close on the heels of his YouTube collaboration with the Maple Story video game.

The ramen brand shot advertisements, including one video commercial which had the tagline:

"Jin, do you like Ramen? Me, I like Jin Ramen!"

Apart from these two collaborations, GQ Korea has posited that BTS' Jin could be part of a massive campaign for a fashion brand which might be revealed soon. While there has been no confirmation of this, Jin's past collaborations as a BTS member have proven that the Moon singer will ace a luxury collaboration with any fashion brand.

The BTS members' turn as soloists has allowed the brand to branch out into fields that interest them, as Jin's ramen collaboration and SUGA's NBA ambassadorship are evidence of. While fans continue to miss the group as a whole, they are also looking forward to more solo projects, such as SUGA's album D-DAY, releasing on April 21, 2023.

Poll : Did you know that BTS members were solo ambassadors of these brands? Yes No 0 votes