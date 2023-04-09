“Have a great time”: BTS’ Jung Kook takes over Twitter trends as he flies to LA for undisclosed schedule

On April 8, 2023, BTS’ Jung Kook was spotted at Incheon Airport, dressed up in Calvin Klein from head to toe, catching a flight to Los Angeles. Fans couldn’t contain their excitement as several photos and videos of the BTS maknae went viral and took over Twitter trends. They especially fell in love with the idol’s denim look and his ponytail hairstyle.

"WELCOME TO LA JUNGKOOK," and "WE LOVE YOU JUNGKOOK" began trending on Twitter in no time as fans across the world gushed over his looks. Additionally, given that his schedule for LA wasn’t revealed to the public, the excitement of seeing the BTS maknae on another solo international trip increased fans' enthusiasm.

bwi (busy) ₜₐₑₕᵧᵤₙ𝓰 ₒₙ👨🏻‍🍳ₛₑₒⱼᵢₙ'ₛ @jeontae_kimgguk



WELCOME TO LA JUNGKOOK

WELCOME TO LA JUNGKOOK

WE LOVE YOU JUNGKOOK jungkook already landed safely in LA and took the private exit. i hope you take a good rest my love! goodluck on your schedule and have a great time in LA. can't wait to see what you have in store for us. 🥺

The last time fans saw BTS’ Jung Kook take an international trip, the idol was flying to Dubai to participate in one of FIFA 2023 World Cup’s OST, an information that was later revealed to the public.

"Welcome to LA" trends as fans celebrate BTS’ Jung Kook reaching LA amidst speculations of his visit

JK DAILY ⁹⁷𝄞ʲᵏ🦋♍️ @Daily_JKUpdate 23.04.09 TWITTER TRENDS



“WELCOME TO LA JUNGKOOK”

“HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT JUNGKOOK”

“WE LOVE YOU JUNGKOOK”

“STREAM TO 2B FOR JUNGKOOK”



"WELCOME TO LA JUNGKOOK"

"HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT JUNGKOOK"

"WE LOVE YOU JUNGKOOK"

"STREAM TO 2B FOR JUNGKOOK"

#JUNGKOOKxCALVINKLEIN

BTS’ Jung Kook turned the airport into a runway once again by promoting Calvin Klein on April 8, 2023. The artist was recently named the global ambassador for the clothing brand, and it seems he is doing everything in his power to promote it.

As fans went bonkers over the BTS maknae folding his Calvin Klein underwear in the wee hours of April 8 on Weverse Live, they now have an answer as to why he was doing the same. Apparently, it was because the idol was packing up for his trip to Los Angeles scheduled for later in the day.

jungkook admirer @dreamjeons NOT JUNGKOOK SHOWING US HIS CALVIN KLEIN UNDERWEAR

Fans gushed over BTS’ Jung Kook looking handsome in a full-on Calvin Klein outfit. He wore a denim jacket, jeans, and a white t-shirt with the CK logo on display.

His long hair was also tied in a ponytail, which left many fans excited over seeing the idol don that hairstyle again.

Bono bono yeah @bonobono2015 WELCOME TO LA JUNGKOOK

WE LOVE YOU JUNGKOOK

WE LOVE YOU JUNGKOOK WELCOME TO LA JUNGKOOKWE LOVE YOU JUNGKOOK https://t.co/RxoGl04eVm

ARMYs also wished him enough rest in between whichever schedule he flew to LA for. Several fans also mentioned that since the idol wasn’t spotted at the LA airport, he had possibly taken a private exit.

Moreover, the reason for his international visit hasn’t been reported by any media or announced by BIGHIT MUSIC either. Some fans speculate it could be a collaboration for Calvin Klein, while others believe it could be for his solo album debut.

Take a look at how fans reacted to the singer traveling to Los Angeles on an undisclosed schedule below:

Kim Hayes @kimoh3 tala @stillwthjungkoo WELCOME TO LA JUNGKOOK

Can't WAIT to find out what he's doing here - has to be something to do with his solo album. A Biebs collab is one of speculations. Could be an MV too - they like to film around LA. Inquiring minds! WE LOVE YOU JUNGKOOK

azii ⁷ D-DAY ! @jkthvxnte

დ @97SARCHIVES HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT JUNGKOOK

why do I have the feeling that Jungkook will be the next member to release a solo album, similar to how some members will travel to other countries to produce/film their music... at the same time, I think he will go for CK!???! anyways, have a safe flight jungkook!

alice D-DAY @gIossruby



HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT JUNGKOOK

WE LOVE YOU JUNGKOOK Jungkook Charts @KookCharts HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT JUNGKOOK

WE LOVE YOU JUNGKOOK

ik his solo album is comingHAVE A SAFE FLIGHT JUNGKOOKWE LOVE YOU JUNGKOOK

Mirella @Mirela69255737 @CalvinKlein

must be proud of such a presentation of the brand

is unique and perfect

no paid show, in the world, could show the details of the brand.. as JK did it at the airport

JK is at the highest performance Congratulations Clavin Klain and Jungkook must be proud of such a presentation of the brand @BTS_twt_JUNGKK is unique and perfectno paid show, in the world, could show the details of the brand.. as JK did it at the airportJK is at the highest performance Congratulations Clavin Klain and Jungkook

jungkook admirer @dreamjeons calvin klein global brand ambassador, jungkook!! have a safe flight 🫶

BTS’ Jung Kook switches on Weverse Live, V and j-hope crash

BTS’ Jung Kook treated fans to a memorable moment as he switched on Weverse Live while V and j-hope were at the maknae’s house. Fans saw j-hope ready for his military service as he cut his hair short. However, it wasn’t a buzz cut hairstyle, which meant that the idol might have a few days left before he enlists.

V also made ARMYs emotional by mentioning that his “Hobi hyung” will be leaving soon. BIGHIT MUSIC has not revealed the date for j-hope’s military enlistment but has asked fans not to crowd the training ceremony as it is meant for close family and friends to see people off.

Sel⁷ @BTStranslation_

you guys... our hobi hyung... is going *hugs hobi*

🐿 QUIT IT~~~ 🐿️ i've cut my hair like this you all🐻 you guys... our hobi hyung... is going *hugs hobi*🐿 QUIT IT~~~

The BTS maknae then spent some time with fans and presented them with an unforgettable moment while folding his laundry, which included Calvin Klein underwear, in front of them.

