J-Hope gives an inside look at his experience at Louis Vuitton's Fall Show in Paris 

BTS member J-Hope turned heads at Louis Vuitton's Fall 2023 menswear show in Paris, sporting a bold and dressy camouflage look from the designer's upcoming collection. The Men's Fall-Winter 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week was held on January 19, held at the Carrée du Louver.

The South Korean rapper was spotted wearing a zip-up jacket, silky button-up shirt, and trousers covered in a purple, burgundy, and black camo print, made of suede and stamped with Vuitton's signature monogram. Jung Hoeseok paired the look with chunky burgundy sneakers and a subtle bijoux necklace.

He recently shared a post on his official page with the brand's official page of some amazing behind-the-scenes footage from the event.

Fans were excited to see J-Hope among the first celebrities to rock the new design, which made its debut on the runway at the show. Known for his fashion experimentation and global K-pop fame, the star once again proved to be a trendsetter in the glamor world.

J-Hope fits in perfectly in Paris with Louis Vuitton's new collection

The excitement on the BTS member's face was evident in the official video, as he attended the exclusive Paris Fashion Week event. The video captured the thrill he felt at being in the city and being a part of the fashion industry's most elite gathering.

"Bonjour, yes, really, this is my first show indeed. I am very excited and everything is new. Louis Vuitton shows always have their own, marvelous style. So I think this show will be a very meaningful experience for me. I just can't wait to see what they will show us with this amazing collaboration.

In the video, J-Hope is then seen wearing a stylish Louis Vuitton outfit, featuring a bold white ensemble with purple flowers and green and blue leaves on the jacket and the trousers. He is seen having fun and enjoying himself in the brand's showroom, checking out the bags, trying on the goggles, and posing for many pictures commemorating his first show by himself.

The video then cuts to scenes from Paris, where J-Hope is seen at the brand's major fall event. He is shown interacting with the designs and models backstage, inspecting the entire collection before the show begins.

He further talked about his favorite outfit among all the designs at the event.

well, this was my first Louis Vuitton show, it was really a fresh shock, so I already had some favorites. Like that outfit with paper messages on it. It is really hard to choose one among them because they were all my type."

From the Louis Vuitton collection of 2023

BTS, the South Korean boy band, has had a longstanding relationship with the luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton. In 2019, the group worked with the brand to promote their album, and in 2021, they were officially named as brand ambassadors. The partnership between BTS and Louis Vuitton continues to grow stronger, with the latest development being J-Hope's attendance at the latest event.

J-Hope was also spotted at the Dior fashion show in Paris, where he was accompanied by Park Jimin, a fellow BTS member. Jimin, who is also an official ambassador for the brand Dior, joined J-Hope in taking in the latest designs from the fashion house.

