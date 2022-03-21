5 best BTS reactions to BLACKPINK’s music award performances

BTS and BLACKPINK are both superstars in their own merit. They are the best-selling South Korea-based all-male and all-female groups, respectively.

While the way they approach music might be different, these two bands are incredibly hardworking, having achieved worldwide fame.

When BTS reacted to BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK has received fame worldwide and broken many records (Image via Rich Fury/Getty Images)

With both groups not attending many music or award shows, the chances of getting any interactions are low. Regardless, there are many videos of BTS reacting to BLACKPINK online, and here are five that are fun to watch.

1) Seoul Music Awards 2017

zara⁷ ia @rkivesie what is the best bts reaction to blackpink and why is it 2017 SMA what is the best bts reaction to blackpink and why is it 2017 SMA https://t.co/OSmqh6wqfU

During the 2017 Seoul Music Awards, BLACKPINK performed their songs PLAYING WITH FIRE and BOOMBAYAH. That's when Jungkook, RM, and J-hope had enthusiastic reactions to their performance.

They are seen dancing along energetically and enjoying themselves, with Jin even vibing with the music. BTS gave a warm reception to the performance and seemed to know all the main points in the dance too.

2) Golden Disc Awards 2018

When the girls performed PLAYING WITH FIRE and AS IF IT'S YOUR LAST at the Golden Disk Awards in 2018, the reactions of BTS were terrific. V and J-hope seemed to know the point choreography from the former, while Jungkook mouthed all the lyrics.

RM nodded throughout the two songs, while SUGA showed his excitement with his hands (not in frame). Jin threw in some choreography and lip syncs, thoroughly enjoying it. It was a lively performance to watch, and the reactions didn't disappoint either.

3) Melon Music Awards 2018

BLACKPINK performed one of their most famous songs at the 2018 Melon Music Awards. DDU-DU DDU-DU had BTS doing key choreography with finger guns from their seats.

J-hope, as usual, was the most zealous, while other members also lightly danced along.

4) Gaon Chart K-Pop Music Awards 2016

While watching the performance of PLAYING WITH FIRE, RM and Jungkook were in their elements. In fact, both of them seemed to have the key point of the lyrics memorized, along with the choreography.

Jin (not in the frame) also knew the choreography. While the other members silently watched, nodding sporadically, the leader and the youngest thoroughly enjoyed themselves.

5) Golden Disk Awards 2019

The reaction of BLACKPINK on this fancam is so energetic that BTS seems calmer in comparison. Still, RM nodded and tapped his thigh every now and then, and Jimin, too, moved his leg to the beat. J-hope stopped himself from dancing too much but still danced lightly in his seat.

Lisa, Rose, and Jisoo were at their supportive best. They knew the whole choreography by heart and cheered Jennie on. It was good to see that the members have each other's backs, even when only one member is performing (Jennie, Solo).

There are many more reaction videos online that a casual search won't yield. Many of the top searches are fan-made edits. While fun to watch, it is essential to note that these are made for humor and not serious reactions.

Nonetheless, watching two artists of this caliber react graciously to each other is heartening.

Note: The list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

