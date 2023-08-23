"THIS IS SO ICONIC" - Fans swoon over BLACKPINK' Lisa's Money dance break performance outfit during group's San Francisco concert

BLACKPINK's Lisa recently left fans in awe during the group's performance at San Francisco's Oracle Park on August 22. The idol's outfit stole the show at the Born Pink world tour concert as she grooved to her song Money. Fans enjoyed watching her perform and hailed her stage presence and charisma.

As the tour nears its end, Lisa continues to shine as she cements her position as the main dancer/performer of the group. Several netizens took to social media to react to glimpses from the recent concert as videos of the same went viral online.

"Her best customized fit yet" - Fans hail the outfit BLACKPINK's Lisa wore during Money dance break at the San Francisco concert

Throughout the course of the Born Pink tour, BLACKPINK consistently delivered electrifying performances for the audience. However, on August 22 night, the spotlight was cast on Lalisa, who left fans stunned.

Lisa took center stage as she donned a white outfit covered in sequin, which took her look to the next level. The outfit had long puffed sleeves and featured a half corset. She paired her look with black boots, shorts, and furry leg warmers and sported a pair of braided buns, as a few braids gracefully fell over her shoulder.

The outfit was further elevated with a hood and her name "LISA" emblazoned across the back. Playfully referencing this, the Money singer remarked:

"You know it's me just by looking at my BACK."

Lisa wore the outfit specifically for her solo performance on the popular song Money, evidence of her individuality within the BLACKPINK collective.

The unique outfit was custom-crafted by the Thai brand Kanapot. This emphasizes Lisa's heritage as she hails from Thailand.

Fans were in awe of the BLACKPINK star's look and showered her with praise. Social media platforms were flooded with glimpses of this "iconic" moment, as fans reacted to the same.

While the white sequinned ensemble undoubtedly stole the spotlight, it was just one of the many striking outfits Lisa donned throughout the night. Another outfit that turned heads was the leather crop top she wore with bell-bottom leather pants.

She was also seen in a formal white outfit, which comprised a cropped blazer boasting voluminous sleeves and a pronounced collar. Her skirt, an asymmetrically designed masterpiece, took her look up a notch.

Overall, August 22, 2023, marked a special evening that celebrated Lisa's presence and artistic individuality. The combination of fashion, culture, and performance left a mark on BLACKPINK fans who attended the San Francisco concert.