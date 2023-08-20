"Love their friendship": Fans go gaga after BLACKPINK's Lisa was spotted with DJ Snake at Zouk, Las Vegas

On August 19, 2023, BLACKPINK's Lisa was spotted with DJ Snake at Zouk Nightclub in Las Vegas, where the duo were seen enjoying each other's company, grooving to the beats of music, and more.

In 2021, Lisa and DJ Snake joined forces for the song SG, which stands for Sexy Girl. This track is a collaboration between French record producer DJ Snake, Puerto Rican singer Ozuna, American rapper Megan Thee Stallion, and the BLACKPINK member. The song was released on October 22, 2021, through DJ Snake Music Productions and Interscope Records.

As the duo were reunited at the aforementioned nightclub, BLINKS couldn't contain their excitement, and soon videos of their recent meeting went viral. Fans also took to social media to express their thoughts about the duo's friendship.

"Come on Lisa let's go!": Fans can't get enough of the BLACKPINK member and DJ Snake's friendship

As BLACKPINK's Lisa and DJ Snake have previously collaborated on SG, he gave her proper credit while playing the song in the aforementioned nightclub, indicating the strong bond between the duo, according to fans. They were elated to see them enjoying their time, grooving to the music, hugging, and giggling.

Many fans have also called their friendship adorable and want them to deliver a live performance in the future. This is not the first time the two have been seen together. Two years ago, the BLACKPINK member and DJ Snake were spotted at the club.

The BLACKPINK member was also accompanied by her manager, Alice, at the club, ensuring her safety. Fans were ecstatic to finally see the duo after a long time and wanted more of their interaction as well. They also wished to see DJ Snake dancing to SG. Fans added that the duo's friendship serves as a model for others.

Fans also noted that the music video for the 2021 collaboration track SG captures the vibrant ambiance of a Miami club, flawlessly complementing the track's concept of dancing into the night.

Although they were anticipating remarkable dance moves from Megan Thee Stallion, it's the BLACKPINK member who truly shines in the spotlight. She dominates the screen with an array of sequences, gracefully dancing alongside backup performers and presenting entrancing solo instances.

Needless to say, fans were over the moon after watching Lisa and DJ Snake casually and happily spend time with each other and wished to see more such interactions in the future.

Lisa and DJ Snake's collaboration track debuted at number 19 on the Billboard Global 200

Lisa's 2021 track SG debuted at number 19 on the Billboard Global 200. Additionally, the song was certified gold in France. The track reached number 4 on Hot Dance/Electronic Songs, number 11 on Hot Latin Songs, and peaked at the top of the Latin Airplay chart in the United States. The BLACKPINK member became the first K-pop artist to top the Latin Airplay chart.

The BLACKPINK member is a talented Thai rapper, singer, and dancer, prominently known as a member of the South Korean girl group BLACKPINK. The group made their debut under YG Entertainment in 2016. She ventured into the solo scene with her debut album, Lalisa, in September 2021. This milestone marked her as the first female artist to achieve the sale of 736,000 album copies in South Korea within the initial week of its release.

William Sami Étienne Grigahcine, widely known by his stage name DJ Snake, is a distinguished French music producer and DJ, gaining international acclaim in 2013 through the release of an instrumental-focused single titled Turn Down for What.

Lisa will conclude her Born Pink World Tour on September 17, 2023.