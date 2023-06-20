"She's so pretty": BLACKPINK's Lisa stuns fans with her latest Instagram post

On June 20, 2023, BLACKPINK's Lisa took to Instagram to share stunning pictures from her recent Sydney concerts.

"I will not forget how much fun i had in Sydney! Love you all my Aussie blinks," she captioned the post.

The group is currently on their world tour called Born Pink World Tour and recently concluded their concerts in Sydney, Australia, held on June 16 and June 17.

In her latest Instagram post, BLACKPINK's Lisa expressed how much fun she had at the recent concert and showcased her love for her fans in Sydney. The post soon went viral on social media due to the stunning visuals of Lisa and her captivating attire. One fan tweeted:

Fans can't get enough of BLACKPINK's Lisa's latest Instagram post

In her Instagram post, Lisa shared several pictures where she wore two different outfits. At the concert, she wore a stunning custom outfit made out of silver sequins and beads by the Rokh brand. The brand designed the captivating outfit solely for the singer for her Born Pink World Tour.

Fans could not take their eyes off Lisa in her stunning custom-made outfit. Fans were head over heels for her silver dress, in which she excluded charisma and power. They were of the opinion that her dress perfectly fits her, and she looks dazzling like an angel.

The BLACKPINK member looked gorgeous in her silver dress, as mentioned by many fans. She also shared other pictures where she wore different attire and still pulled off the look.

Custom look for LISA Born Pink tour. Inspired by Lisa's energy, performance and artistry. Made from Silver sequins and beads. Laser cut crystals and custom made jewels required hundreds of hours of handstitch work from Rokh studio.

The MONEY singer also became the first ever K-pop idol to reach 95 million followers on Instagram and the third most followed Asian celebrity on the aforementioned social media platform. Fans have been talking about her influence and power as an idol.

In a post shared by the singer, she was also seen picking up fellow member Jisoo while having fun with the group members. Fans were elated to see that the duo enjoyed themselves so much during the concerts in Australia. Even fellow BLACKPINK member Jisoo left a comment on the MONEY singer's post, where she wrote:

"Taking a look at the blink."

The aforementioned comment seemingly proved that Jisoo wanted to take a sneak peek at the fans, so the MONEY singer might have helped the singer by picking her up, as seen in the second-last slide of the Instagram post.

The MONEY singer made her solo debut in September 2021

Lalisa Manobal is a talented Thai rapper, singer, and dancer. She rose to fame as a member of the South Korean girl group BLACKPINK, signed under YG Entertainment in 2016.

In September 2021, the rapper embarked on her solo career with the release of her single album, Lalisa. This remarkable debut made her the first female artist in South Korea to sell 736,000 copies of an album within its first week. The music video for the album's lead single broke records by amassing 73.6 million views on YouTube within 24 hours, setting a new benchmark for the most-viewed music video by a solo artist in its first day.

The album also became the first K-pop soloist's album to surpass 1 billion streams on Spotify, cementing the idol's status as a global sensation.

BLACKPINK will conclude their Born Pink World Tour on August 26, 2023.

