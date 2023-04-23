BORN PINK World Tour by BLACKPINK becomes the highest-grossing tour by a female group in history

BLACKPINK has unlocked another feat for themselves as a group, proving that they are one of the biggest girl groups at present. The BORN PINK tour by the YG Entertainment girls is now the highest-grossing tour by a female group in history, with 26 shows. As per the data, the tour has grossed over $78 million.

BLACKPINK, who recently turned heads as the headliners at Coachella 2023, has once again made history, showcasing their influence and huge fan following.

Buzzing Pop @BuzzingPop #BLACKPINK holds the record for highest-grossing tour by a girl group in history and is the first Korean headliners in #Coachella history in the same week. #BLACKPINK holds the record for highest-grossing tour by a girl group in history and is the first Korean headliners in #Coachella history in the same week. 🏆 https://t.co/qySayJdHvx

The South Korean all-girl group, comprising four members, is currently traveling from country to country for their BORN PINK World Tour.

BORN PINK World Tour by BLACKPINK is now the highest-grossing tour by a female group, surpassing Spice Girls

BLINKSTATS @BLINKSTATS



1.

2. Spice Girls World Tour – $78.2M

3. FanMail Tour – $72.8M

4. Destiny Fulfilled… and Lovin' it – $70.8M

5. The Return of Spice Girls – $70M Highest-Grossing Girl Group Tours in History:1. #BLACKPINK , BORN PINK – $78.5M*2. Spice Girls World Tour – $78.2M3. FanMail Tour – $72.8M4. Destiny Fulfilled… and Lovin' it – $70.8M5. The Return of Spice Girls – $70M Highest-Grossing Girl Group Tours in History:1. #BLACKPINK, BORN PINK – $78.5M*2. Spice Girls World Tour – $78.2M3. FanMail Tour – $72.8M4. Destiny Fulfilled… and Lovin' it – $70.8M5. The Return of Spice Girls – $70M https://t.co/L5ZijHwJ5d

The BORN PINK World Tour, which commenced in October 2022, is the second worldwide concert trek being headlined by BLACKPINK. Although the tour is yet to conclude in July, it has already set some records and made fans go gaga over the exotic live stages. Earlier, the record was held by the Spice Girls, an English girl group.

The British girl group’s Spice World 2019 Tour made $78.2 million over 13 sold-out shows.

A tweet by Touring Data on Friday, April 21, updated fans that BLACKPINK has sold more than 350,000 tickets for their first 26 shows, garnering $78.5 million. The number is likely to grow since the girls have added more dates to their US Encore tour.

Touring Data @touringdata @BLACKPINK 's "BORN PINK" is now the highest-grossing tour by a female group in history, with $78.5 million from 366,000 tickets sold in its first 26 shows. .@BLACKPINK's "BORN PINK" is now the highest-grossing tour by a female group in history, with $78.5 million from 366,000 tickets sold in its first 26 shows.

The quartet—Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo, and Rose—announced more concert dates for the tour a few days ago. The girls will be performing at East Rutherford, New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium (Aug. 12), Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium (Aug. 18), San Francisco’s Oracle Park (Aug. 22), and Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium (Aug. 26), respectively.

Their fandom, BLINKs, is celebrating the happy news on social media and is excited to see the numbers multiply by the end of the world tour.

The girl group most recently made history at Coachella as they became the first K-pop act to headline the festival. It was reported that BLACKPINK’s performance was the most streamed act of all the stages, according to data from TechRadar.

As per the statistics, the live stream brought in an approximate number of 250 million viewers on the platform.

Supporting a rocking setlist, the girls performed Lovesick Girls, Pink Venom, Pretty Savage, Forever Young, Typa Girl, Kill This Love, and many other hit songs. Fans were given their best to witness by the YG Entertainment girls, who successfully closed out the second night of Coachella 2023.

Poll : 0 votes