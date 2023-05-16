"OMG we won": Fans excited as BLACKPINK' Lisa to attend Bulgari Event alongside Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, and Priyanka Chopra

The Italian media outlet La Nuova reported on May 16, 2023, that BLACKPINK's Lisa, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas will attend a Bulgari Event. The Bulgari event will be held on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Venice, Italy. The event will be organized by the Italian Jewelry fashion house which has invited their global ambassadors for the event.

Lisa, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, and Priyanka Chopra-Jonas are all global ambassadors for the Italian jewelry brand. The brand will introduce its Mediterranea High Jewelry collection which will showcase dazzling pieces of stones, colors, and more.

As soon as the news broke, fans got excited that they will finally get to witness the four prominent actresses together in Italy at the same place. One user tweeted saying that the fans won when the names of the attendees was announced.

ZJ 🌙 @bornBlink4BP



OMG we won " Bulgari will host 500 guests…. including the “stellar” Zendaya and #LISA , pseudonym of Lalisa Manobal, thai rapper, singer and dancer "OMG we won " Bulgari will host 500 guests…. including the “stellar” Zendaya and #LISA, pseudonym of Lalisa Manobal, thai rapper, singer and dancer "OMG we won 😭 https://t.co/PblgW4yepF

Fans are excited to see BLACKPINK's Lisa attend the Bulgari event with Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, and Priyanka Chopra-Jonas

Fans are excited that they would see the four muses together as many wish that they would get an OT4 picture of the four together. Fans of the women are calling them the four most famous women and said that they are delighted to see them together. Lisa, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, and Priyanka Chopra are currently in Venice and fans are speculating that in no time they will be able to get their interactions soon.

Fans who follow K-pop, Bollywood, and Hollywood are excited to see the line-up for the global ambassadors. While some have dubbed it insane, others are making sure to trend the hashtags about the event on social media.

cleo 🕷️ @lalalisiousm today bulgari will have all its muses together. OMG! I don't know if I'm ready for this. Daddy Babin will be very happy today. today bulgari will have all its muses together. OMG! I don't know if I'm ready for this. Daddy Babin will be very happy today. ✨😭 https://t.co/Wf6T3DcuTa

Anju @Slutformyselfxx Omfgggg Can't wait to see Lisa interacting with Anne, Zendaya and Priyanka in one frame Omfgggg Can't wait to see Lisa interacting with Anne, Zendaya and Priyanka in one frame 😭😭 https://t.co/EWV7XB2bve

😈 @avem4riasaint Lisa, Anne, Zendaya and now Priyanka will be attending the bvlgari event tomorrow at Italy. The four Global Ambassador and It girls of jewels will be finally in one frame! Lisa, Anne, Zendaya and now Priyanka will be attending the bvlgari event tomorrow at Italy. The four Global Ambassador and It girls of jewels will be finally in one frame!

lisa’s tattoo artist @27apologist Bulgari’s women line-up goes kinda crazy Bulgari’s women line-up goes kinda crazy

La Nuova, the Italian media outlet, also reported that the event will host 500 guests and that there would be a huge party at the Ducato palace. The event would also not be allowing regular orchestra music in Piazza San Marco so as not to disturb the show's light and music that will involve in the introduction of Bulgari's Mediterranean Collection.

✩ @LISASE0K Italian newspapers are already talking about the Bulgari event, it will be a big party at the Ducato palace, they won't even allow live orchestra music in Piazza San Marco (there's always in Venice) to not disturb the music and light show that accompanies the presentation of the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Italian newspapers are already talking about the Bulgari event, it will be a big party at the Ducato palace, they won't even allow live orchestra music in Piazza San Marco (there's always in Venice) to not disturb the music and light show that accompanies the presentation of the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/YF6saTHi0l

Zendaya and the BLACKPINK member have been serving as global ambassadors for Bulgari jewelry since 2020 and Anne Hathaway joined it in May 2022. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra has been endorsing the brand since 2021. Fans are eagerly waiting for the four famous personalities to grace the event altogether.

More about BLACKPINK's Lisa

The BLACKPINK member recently snagged most Guinness World Records by beating K-pop soloist PSY. She currently has seven records as a soloist. Lisa created the Guinness World Records with her solo debut album LALISA and it took her 595 days to reach one billion streams on Spotify.

She was recently featured in a photoshoot for the Bazaar where she talked about many aspects of life. The American woman's photo magazine also showcased many stunning pictures of her.

The idol recently visited the Celine pop-up store that opened in Seoul. She is one of the global ambassadors for the brand along with BTS' Kim Tae-hyung and South Korean actor Park Bo-gum.

BLACKPINK member is currently on the Born Pink World Tour with her fellow group members and conclude the same on August 26, 2023.

