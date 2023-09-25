"Aren't you curious?": BTS’ Jungkook teases fans with probable future projects by not telling the reason behind dropping his song 3D during Chuseok

In an exciting Weverse live session on September 25, Jungkook of BTS left fans eagerly anticipating the release of his upcoming solo single, 3D. Among the various revelations made during the session, one particular detail was his choice to release the single on the occasion of Chuseok, also known as Korean Thanksgiving Day.

The artist, known for his playful interactions with fans, didn't miss the opportunity to keep the audience guessing. When asked about the reason behind releasing 3D on Chuseok, Jungkook chose to tease rather than reveal. He playfully left it to the audience to decipher the significance of this particular release date.

With a mischievous grin, he asked,

"The release date is Chuseok in Korea. Why did I have to release the song on Chuseok? I’ll leave that answer to your guess. Why am I in a hurry? What’s coming next? What can it be? Aren’t you curious?"

Expand Tweet

Korean fans get excited as Jungkook's upcoming single 3D's release collides with festival Chuseok

Expand Tweet

This teasing left fans in a state of sweet anticipation, fueling their excitement for the single's release. While Jungkook didn't confirm or deny any speculations, he successfully stirred curiosity and speculation among the BTS ARMY.

The announcement of 3D itself was an event that occurred on September 23, 2023, during the Global Citizen Festival. The BTS star, after delivering a memorable performance that included tracks like Seven, Dynamite, Euphoria, and the classic Still With You, made the grand announcement on one of the festival's large screens.

Expand Tweet

What added an intriguing layer to this announcement was the fact that the release date coincided with Chuseok, one of South Korea's most significant holidays. Fans, curious about the connection between the release and the festival, couldn't resist inquiring about the reason behind this choice.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

His upcoming single is the singer's latest release after his first solo, SEVEN feat. Latto, was released in July. According to BigHit Music, the singer's second solo track, 3D, will showcase a "more mature side of Jungkook."

His second solo single comes amid speculation that the SEVEN singer would be releasing his debut all-English solo album in November.

While fans and netizens alike eagerly await the release of 3D, the charismatic Jungkook has successfully stirred anticipation and left fans in a delightful state of speculation. The worldwide release of 3D featuring Jack Harlow is set for September 29, 2023, at 1 pm KST, promising yet another musical sensation from the BTS star.