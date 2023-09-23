"The moment is cominggg!": Fans overwhelmed as they witnessed BTS' Jungkook practicing his song Still With You ahead of the Global Citizen Festival

BTS' Jungkook has been invited to perform as the main act at the upcoming Global Citizen Festival, and he surprised his fans on the eve of September 22, 2023. Jungkook was seen practicing Still With You, one of his most renowned and well-known songs. It is recognized as his first solo song ever, which he made for the ARMY.

The song has stayed close to the hearts of all the fans forever. However, when Jungkook was witnessed practicing this song live at Central Park, New York, fans couldn’t hold back their emotions.

Fans are confident that they will be able to see a Still With You live performance pretty soon. There is no doubt that this performance will be a massive hit with everyone present at the actual event.

Jungkook might perform his hit song Still With You at the Global Citizen Festival 2023

Still With You is a solo song by BTS' Jungkook, which was released on June 5, 2020, as part of BTS' annual Festa celebration. This track was accompanied by a self-produced music video.

Still With You serves as a gift from Jungkook to the ARMY fans, expressing his gratitude and love for their constant support. The song showcases Jungkook's soulful vocals and reflects on the bond between the group and their fans.

It holds a special place in all the ARMYs hearts as the track was released during the COVID-19 pandemic. As the feeling of isolation developed in every individual around the world during that period, Jungkook felt the need to address this loneliness and assure his fans that he was and always will be by their side, no matter what.

Jungkook is supposed to perform at the Global Citizen Festival on September 23, 2023, for which he was seen practicing at the original venue. However, some of the fans who were present at the venue to catch a glimpse of their favorite stars practicing live noticed that Jungkook was practicing Still With You.

As it’s been a really long time since the ARMY has heard him sing the song, they got really excited for the upcoming performance as well as emotionally overwhelmed.

Let's take a look at the reactions of fans:

Along with Jungkook, it has been rumored that rapper Latto will perform as well, who was his collaborative partner for his solo song Seven.

The festival will take place at 4 p.m. EST at Central Park, New York, and other artists who will perform along with Jungkook include 3RACHA, Bill Nye, Bridget Moynahan, Anitta (who recently collaborated with the K-pop group TXT for the song Back For More), Red Hot Chili Peppers, Conan Gray, Busy Philipps, Carmelo Anthony, Common, Connie Britton, Danai Gurira, Gayle King, Jordan Fisher, Lewis Pugh, Padma Lakshmi, Phoebe Gates, Rachel Brosnahan, and Sophia Bush.