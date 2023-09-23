"THIS IS JUST LEGENDARY": TXT's Yeonjun thrills fans with a surprise collaborative dance video with Street Woman Fighter 2's Kirsten

On Friday, September 22, TXT's Yeonjun shared a TikTok video of him collaboratively dancing with JAM REPUBLIC dancer Kirsten, a competer in Street Woman Fighter 2. The two rolled out an exciting and powerful dance cover of Anitta's verse in TXT's recent collaborative track, Back for More. As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, fans couldn't get over how well the two matched each others' energies.

Respect Kirsten. Respect JAM REPUBLIC.

Fans swoon all the more at their blossoming friendship and incredible stage chemistry. As fans continue to shower the two with praises on their impressive dance challenge video, they also send much support to JAM REPUBLIC's Kirsten for her possible win in Street Woman Fighter 2.

Fans love the collaborative dance challenge of Back For More feat. Anitta between TXT's Yeonjun and Street Woman Fighter 2's Kirsten

Street Woman Fighter 2 is the third season of the South Korean reality dance competition where eight female dance crews from around the world participate in battle against each other and naturally, one dance crew takes the trophy home. The show first premiered on August 22, 2023, and is still ongoing with the winning dance crew still unveiled.

Kirsten is also a contestant in the dance competition participating as a member of the dance crew, JAM REPUBLIC. The JAM REPUBLIC is a global community of dancers created by Nicholas Six and Joel Fuentes Gallarde that conducts workshops and camps all around the world.

Kirsten Dodgen, one of the highly regarded dancers represented by the agency, has not only led private classes but also traveled to many other countries to exhibit her ability.

With much reputation and experience sitting at her back, the dancer stands as one of the shining members in the dance competition, Street Woman Fighter 2. While fans continued to support Kirsten and JAM REPUBLIC as the show is nearing its finale, what they didn't expect was to see a collaborative dance challenge between her and TXT's Yeonjun on TikTok.

The five-membered K-pop boy group recently rolled out a collaborative single with the Brazillian singer, Anitta, for the track, Back For More, and the song has specifically been going viral for the choreography at Anitta's verse. Fans couldn't help but become fixated on the dance challenge that TXT's Yeonjun and Kirsten were seen to be executing with vigor and enthusiasm.

As the TikTok video landed on the internet, it wasn't just the fans who rushed in to excitedly react to it. The Brazillian singer Anitta and Kirsten's fellow crew members from JAM REPUBLIC, Latrice, and Ling, also posted supportive comments on the video of Yeonjun and Kirsten, fueling the fans' already piqued excitement.

As fans continue to enjoy the dance challenge and discuss how well their dance styles complement each other, they can't help but hope for more interaction between the two to come their way. Additionally, with Yeonjun's caption serving as a reminder, fans hope and pray that JAM REPUBLIC bags a win at the Street Woman Fighter 2.