"HE'S THE CUTEST EVER": Fans go gaga as BTS’ Jungkook takes us behind the scenes of his Global Citizen Festival in recent GQ TikTok video

GQ, a well-known brand, recently shared a brief-yet-charming video clip featuring BTS' Jungkook on TikTok. This clip served as a tribute to his iconic solo performance at the Global Citizen Festival in 2023. Notably, this video showcases him conversing in English, which added an endearing touch for his global fanbase.

It's worth noting that this footage was recorded before as well as after his live performance at the festival.

Jungkook's solo stage at the Global Citizen Festival was a massive success. During his performance, he treated the audience to a repertoire of four songs, Dynamite, Still With You, Euphoria, and his debut single Seven, which he performed alongside his collaborator, Latto.

In the video, the BTS star takes a moment to introduce himself, shares insights about his outfit for the event, and offers a glimpse of some behind-the-scenes moments from the festival.

Jungkook's adorable look in GQ's new post makes fans gush over him

The Global Citizen Festival was a momentous occasion for Jungkook as he co-headlined the event, marking his prominence on the global music stage. It was also the first time that the BTS member and Latto had the opportunity to perform their song Seven together before a worldwide audience.

On September 27, 2023, GQ once again delighted K-pop enthusiasts by releasing content featuring Jungkook. To the surprise and delight of fans, this time, GQ presented a 42-second video clip on TikTok. The video begins with the Seven singer introducing himself, exclaiming:

"Hi GQ. I'm Jungkook, and I'm here at the Global Citizen Festival. Today, I'm in a grunge denim look!"

The scene then transitions to his electrifying on-stage performance, radiating immense energy. After the dynamic show, he returns, expressing his excitement, stating:

"That was so much fun. The energy was great. It was my first live performance of 'Seven' with Latto too. I hope you guys liked it! Thank you for watching. I'm Jungkook, signing off from the Global Citizen Festival! Bye!"

This video clip not only provided fans with a glimpse of the BTS maknae's charismatic stage presence but also highlighted his ability to connect with a global audience. His proficiency in English and his genuine enthusiasm further marked his status as an international sensation and a beloved member of BTS.

Everything that happened on September 27 concerning the BTS members

The day of Septembr 27, 2023 was packed with exciting news and updates from the BTS members. First, there was the release of the 3D teaser, creating a buzz of anticipation among fans.

Additionally, it was revealed that Taehyung would be returning with Jinny's Kitchen squad on October 12, which fans had eagerly awaited. The collaboration between Seoul and V, along with Suga's partnership with Samsung, added to the day's excitement.

Jungkook had a hidden track featured on VOGUE KOREA. On social media, Namjoon delighted fans by sharing a post featuring a cat, sparking a wave of adoration.

Meanwhile, Taehyung's collaboration with Dicon and Suga's interview with GQ KOREA added to the members' busy schedules and contributions to the entertainment world.

Finally, the maknae's tweet rounded off the day's updates, leaving fans eager for more from the BTS members.