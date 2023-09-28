"Can't wait for tomorrow anymore": Behind the scenes Tiktok video of Jungkook's 3D MV recording on BTS official account has fans anticipating

Since BTS' Jungkook announced and shared a teaser of his new project titled 3D at the Global Citizen Festival on September 24, fans have gone into a frenzy. 3D is scheduled to be released on September 29, 2023, at 1 pm KST. As per the latest updates shared by BIGHIT Music, Jungkook will be collaborating with American rapper and singer Jack Harlow for 3D.

Meanwhile, the official BTS account has shared a TikTok video, sharing the behind-the-scenes recording of the upcoming music video. The idol has already taken over social media since his announcement at the Global Citizen Festival. With just a day to release, the behind-the-scenes video has escalated fans' excitement, and now fans are sharing their responses on X.

One of the X users, @MiaAlora6, wrote:

"I can't wait for tomorrow anymore"

Fans are swooning over the social media with 3D behind-the-scenes video

Previously, Jungkook was trending on X with the hashtags' #3DIsComing.' On September 25, 2023, on a Weverse live session, BTS' Jungkook teased fans about the release of his upcoming solo single. He playfully left it to the audience to decipher the significance of this particular release date.

He said:

"The release date is Chuseok in Korea. Why did I have to release the song on Chuseok? I’ll leave that answer to your guess. Why am I in a hurry? What’s coming next? What can it be? Aren’t you curious?"

With the latest update of the behind-the-scenes video, fans are sharing their anticipation on X.

BTS' Jungkook climbing the success ladder with his singles

Earlier, BTS' Jungkook released the music video for his much anticipated single, Seven (feat. Latto), on July 14, 2023, and received praise from fans around the globe. The video also featured famous actress Han So-hee, known for her roles in K-dramas such as Nevertheless, My Name, and Soundtrack #1.

Seven has two versions, clean and explicit, both readily available and breaking records. Jungkook and Sohee play the couple, where Jungkook seems to persuade Sohee to rekindle their relationship. The entire video is playful, and Latto further alleviates it with her rapping skills.

Meanwhile, Seven has become the most streamed songs by K-pop Acts on Spotify in 2023. Jungkook also became the first male Korean soloist to win the MTV Video Music Awards for the 'Song of Summer' category with his new debut single, Seven (feat. Latto), on September 12, 2023.

Besides this collaboration, Jungkook collaborated with American singer-songwriter and record producer Charlie Puth for the song Left and Right, released on June 24, 2022. The song has surpassed 780 Million streams on Spotify, making it the most streamed song by a K-pop soloist.

With Jungkook's latest collaboration with Jack Harlow fans are expecting a roller coaster ride with 3D on September 29, 2023.