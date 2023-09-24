On September 23, BTS' Jungkook announced his new project titled 3D at the Global Citizen Festival, where he performed as one of the headliners. As per the latest updates shared by BIGHIT Music, Jungkook will be collaborating with American rapper and singer Jack Harlow for 3D.

Much to the fans' excitement, the Euphoria singer also dropped a thrilling teaser for his upcoming single 3D, which will be released on September 29 at 1 PM KST.

Meanwhile, the idol has already taken over social media with his performance and attendance at the Global Citizen Festival. Jungkook is currently trending on X (formerly known as Twitter) with the hashtags '#purplelightsforjk,' '#3DIsComing,' and more.

BTS' Jungkook performs Still With You, Seven, and more at the Global Citizen Festival

On September 23, BTS' Jungkook arrived in New York to perform at the Global Citizen Festival, becoming the first K-pop idol to headline the event. His attendance was enough to bring millions of fans to witness the festival. However, along with his rocking act, he surprised fans with the not-so-unexpected announcement of his new project.

Throughout the event, Jungkook brought in multiple surprises for the ARMYs and fans attending. The 26-year-old K-pop idol delivered a live performance on the track Still With You for the first time.

Later, he donned a cool persona to perform his most recent global hit, Seven. Meanwhile, Latto, who also featured on the song, joined him on stage, elevating the performance. His most popular single, Euphoria, was also a part of his setlist. Lastly, he performed a medley consisting of BTS hits: Dynamite, Permission to Dance, and Butter.

However, when everyone assumed the performance was finished, a cryptic teaser with Jungkook's name and the word "3D" was displayed on the big screen. According to BIGHIT's statement, 3D is an R&B track with the motive of expressing one's feelings towards an unattainable person from the perspective of the first, second, and third dimensions.

Soon after the announcement, X was flooded with posts from ARMYs, who went gaga over the news. They are also excited to see how Jack Harlow will add his touch to the new song.

Without a doubt, the festival was a hit, both for the K-pop idol and the fans. The golden maknae was filled with emotions to see fans singing along to his music. To express his love, he said:

“Thank you for coming in the rain. I love you guys.”

Jungkook also shared that he misses performing with the BTS members as a group. With BTS' plans to fulfill their mandatory military enlistment, the group has been more focused on solo music careers. As of now, Jin, J-hope, and Suga have successfully enlisted in the military.