"Calvin Klein was once on the verge of bankruptcy": BTS’ Jungkook's campaign results in gross profit of $1250.3 million for brand, fans laud idol

On September 27, 2023, Your Team Marketing (YTM) analyzed Jungkook's Calvin Klein promotional campaign, which focused on a Personal Branding strategy to increase profits and sales for their brand, which was on the verge of bankruptcy.

YTM, who consider themselves marketing experts, pointed out how Calvin Klein demonstrated that personal branding can be more effective in driving sales and profits compared to mass marketing. They stated:

"Calvin Klein was once on the verge of bankruptcy! Their stocks were in the red until this campaign, which catapulted them to a record high of $87.93 per share, a +20% increase."

They further stated:

"For the first quarter, they raked in $2157.9 million in revenue, with a gross profit of $1250.3 million."

As YTM tweeted their analysis of the significance of using personal branding, which generated authenticity and developed a personal connection and trust with the targeted audience, fans were over the moon, feeling proud of Jungkook's worldwide influence.

"Jungkook is a brand himself": Fans are proud of Seven singer's influence

As Jungkook's promotional campaign for Calvin Klein resulted in positive outcomes, including a gross profit of $1,250.3 million, according to YTM, and a turnover of $2,157.9 million for the first quarter, fans were proud of him and stated that he is a brand himself. Moreover, YTM also cited the following contributions that Jungkook, as the global ambassador for Calvin Klein, made:

"His ads were seen in 150 cities worldwide, and CK leveraged his personal brand to go viral. The impact? 50M+ views on video reels for the first campaign alone! CK's official website even crashed due to the overwhelming traffic."

As Jungkook contributed to preventing Calvin Klein from falling into bankruptcy (a legal process initiated against a business/organization or an individual unable to pay their outstanding loans, thus falling into a debt trap), fans are proudly stating that the brand should be grateful. They also noted that Calvin Klein has since increased the prices of its products.

Check out how fans are reacting to the increase in profits and sales of Calvin Klein because of Jungkook:

Meanwhile, Your Team Marketing also emphasized that by harnessing Jungkook's influence and thereby building trust, popularity, and authenticity worldwide, the American brand was able to emerge from its unfortunate state of bankruptcy and regain momentum in the market.

This led to products selling out within minutes, resulting in increased sales and greater exposure on their social media accounts.

As fans began discussing Your Team Marketing's analysis on social media, they attributed this success to how Jungkook promoted their products on Weverse Live, folding the Calvin Klein clothing pieces. Some even mentioned having a pile of clothes because of him.

In conclusion, Your Team Marketing highlighted the growing significance of Personal Branding in today's society, referring to the idol as the "sold-out king." They stated:

"Unlike mass marketing, CK went all in with just one collaborator—JK of BTS, the Sold Out King. The lesson? Personal branding wields immense influence over purchasing decisions, and trust in personal brands is on the rise."

They added:

"Businesses are increasingly turning to personal brands for promotions, as they excel in conveying authenticity, personal stories, and building connections and trust with the audience."

Meanwhile, some fans have stated that personal branding may only work with influential personalities like BTS and their members due to their reputation and substantial presence in the industry, unlike celebrities who often hide behind a facade.

The golden maknae is set to release his second digital single, 3D, on September 29, 2023.