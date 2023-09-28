“When your bias wears you on his neck”: KFC promoting Jungkook’s 3D in a cryptic X post sparks hilarious reactions online

A delightful exchange between BTS member Jungkook and the globally recognized fast-food chain KFC was recently seen. This playful interaction occurred as Jungkook's upcoming single, 3D feat. Jack Harlow, generated excitement ahead of its release. However, the interaction took an amusing turn when KFC, known for its culinary delights rather than music, chimed in with a witty nod to the word "Kentucky."

Photos from the set of 3D were released on September 27, 2023, revealing the BTS star sporting a unique accessory, a necklace featuring a pendant shaped like a map of Kentucky. This intriguing choice of jewelry was worn by Jungkook and actually belonged of Jack Harlow, which caught the attention of KFC.

The fast food chain thus couldn't resist commenting on the necklace, playfully acknowledging their admiration for the Seven singer. Their comment said:

"When your bias wears you on his neck"

Charmed by this endearing exchange, KFC affectionately dubbed itself as "Jungkook biased." Since it was a delightful connection between a global superstar and a beloved fast-food brand, the incident showcased the power of BTS' influence beyond the music world.

KFC entertains BTS' Jungkook's fans on X after the singer's latest pictures from the set of 3D surface online

Jungkook, who made waves in the music world with his single Seven released on July 14, 2023, is now ready to thrill the audiences once again with his upcoming single, 3D. While Seven featured a collaboration with American rapper Latto, Jungkook is teaming up with another American artist, Jack Harlow, for this upcoming release.

The teaser for 3D was unveiled on September 27, 2023. The 30-second teaser offered glimpses of Jungkook in an oversized white blazer suit, shirtless, wielding a large hammer, and playing chess with Jack Harlow on a small table. Although the teaser didn't reveal much about the song, it certainly piqued fans' excitement.

One intriguing aspect of this upcoming single is Jack Harlow's Kentucky roots, given that KFC stands for Kentucky Fried Chicken, with Kentucky being the brand's place of origin. Jack Harlow chose to wear his signature necklace featuring a pendant in the shape of Kentucky's map around his neck, which drew attention when Jungkook sported it in a few photos.

This necklace was created for Jack Harlow by Alex Moss, New York, in 20 and features 61 carats of VVS (Very, Very Slightly Included) diamonds and 560 grams of 14k white gold.

As stated above, KFC playfully joined the conversation on X by posting a tweet. This humorous tweet playfully suggested that the 3D star is their bias, expressing delight at him proudly displaying the Kentucky-themed pendant. Further enhancing this lighthearted exchange, a fan asked if the BTS star was their favorite K-pop star, to which KFC jokingly replied with:

"We said what we said."

As expected, fans found this adorable interaction between the brand and their beloved K-pop star quite amusing and heartwarming.

Interestingly, KFC's official X account spent the entire day entertaining the fandom with their comments. Though it was a good marketing strategy, fans believe that there might be more to this than what could be seen. As such, ARMYs are now anticiapting a Jungkook x KFC collaboration and dreaming about a special Jungkook meal to happen soon.