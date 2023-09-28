“Have an enjoyable Chuseok everyone”: BTS’ RM’s unique way of wishing ARMYs on the Korean holiday sends internet into a frenzy

On September 28, 2023, BTS’ RM took to Weverse to wish ARMYs on the occasion of Chuseok. For those unversed, Chuseok, also known as Korean Thanksgiving or Hangawi, is a three-day long harvest festival in South Korea. On this day, Koreans visit their ancestral hometowns and enjoy traditional meals with their family and friends and also pay a visit to their ancestral graves.

However, for this Chuseok, Bangtan's leader had a unique surprise for the septet's global fanbase - a shirtless video of his working out in the gym. The brief video was shared on Weverse with the caption:

"Have an enjoyable Chuseok everyone. I will also have fun by going to work out."

The video also features an unnamed guy in the background helping BTS’ RM with his workout by counting and encouraging him to lift weights.

BTS’ RM's surprise workout video sends the internet into a frenzy, sparking humorous reactions from the global fanbase

Chuseok is a national holiday in South Korea, and K-pop idols usually dress in hanbok (Korean traditional clothing) and greet their fans on the special day with heartwarming wishes. However, BTS’ RM's unique way of wishing fans by posting a shirtless workout video of himself took ARMYs by surprise.

The Indigo singer, who is infamous for his long and wholesome messages and poetry, decided to ditch worded text and instead opted for sharing a shirtless workout video. Intrestingly, this post earned humorous reactions from ARMYs on the internet.

The trending keywords on X are "Namjoon" and "Kim Namjoon," which is BTS’ RM's birth name. Additionally, the Closer singer took to his personal Instagram stories to share his workout plans for the day, handwritten on a whiteboard with Chuseok written in bold font, enclosed between two red hearts.

Previously, in a personal vlog released as part of the promotions for Indigo, BTS’ RM had revealed that he has taken to working out now that he is in his late twenties. Bangtan's leader also shared an interesting tidbit that most HYBE's male idols work out shirtless at the company's gym.

As the band members step into a new phase of their life following the military enlistment and individual musical ventures, ARMYs are noticing that the BTS singers are boldly ditching their shirts and sharing shirtless pictures and videos with fans. ARMYs also have an inside hoke that BTS' chapter two is essentially members in their bold avatars without their shirts.

BTS’ RM, Jimin, Jungkook and V's enlistment plans will be revealed by end of the year

On September 25, HYBE shared a brief update regarding BTS’ RM, Jimin, Jungkook, and V's future enlistment plans.

"We will announce the enlistment plans for the remaining BTS members in sequential order within this year."

Notably, Bangtan's three oldest members - Jin, J-hope, and SUGA have already enlisted in the military and will discharge on June 12, 2024, October 17, 2024 and June 21, 2025, respectively.

All BTS members have renewed their contracts for a second time with their agency, BIG HIT MUSIC, and its parent company, HYBE. They previously renewed their contracts in 2018, even before completing seven-year contract period. The members are now expected to complete their respective military conscription and reunite in 2025 to commence with chapter two of their careers.

More information regarding BTS’ leader RM's future enlistment plans will be revealed at a later date.