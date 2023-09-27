"He is so thoughtful and considerate": Fans react as BTS’ RM donates 100 million Korean Won to the Korean Society of Forensic Science

On September 27, 2023, BTS’ RM made a considerable donation of 100 million Won to the Korean Society of Forensic Science with a unique goal and perspective. RM made this considerate donation with the aim of training aspiring students in this field to become experts with the proper tools and exposure.

Notably, this thought crossed RM’s mind through his connection with a forensic scientist, Lee Ho, a professor at the Chonbuk National University of Korea. The BTS leader has undertaken this generous measure to encourage quality education in the field of science in Korea.

BTS' RM makes a unique donation to the field of forensics

Though the world of entertainment is on an ever-flourishing mode in South Korea, other areas can naturally be below par. Until a few years ago, South Korea was known for its significant contributions to the field of forensic sciences and was generally considered to have a high standard of forensics.

It’s essential to note that the quality of forensic science can vary at any given time, and there may be specific cases or instances where issues can be identified. A local news outlet reported that the number of reported forensic experts in Korea is as low as 60 in recent times. In particular, it is reported that the number of forensic medicine applicants from a medical background is only 2 to 3 persons per year.

Regarding this problem, Kim Namjoon stepped up to contribute to changing the horizon of the forensic science field in his mother country.

On September 27, the Korean Society of Forensic Science reported that BTS’ RM donated 100 million Won to encourage education in this particular field in Korea. He made this donation through one of his connections, Lee Ho, a professor he had met through the tvN entertainment program The Dictionary Of Useless Human Knowledge.

"I heard that the process of becoming a forensic scientist is very difficult. I sympathize with the importance of forensic science, and I sincerely respect those who are walking the path of a forensic scientist with a sense of duty. I will contribute a little to the training and support of forensic scientists and the development of the Forensic Science Society. I hope this happens,” RM said.

For this valuable contribution, The Korean Society of Forensic Science plans to honor BTS' RM with a token of appreciation and grant him a valuable membership in their notable society.