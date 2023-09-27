“CONGRATULATIONS NAMJOON”: Fans lauded as BTS’ RM surpasses 15M followers on his solo Spotify profile

Kim Namjoon, who goes by his stage name RM, surpassed 15 million followers on his solo artist profile on Spotify on September 27, 2023. The Indigo famed Korean solo artist has 3.4 million (34,11,585) monthly listeners on Spotify. The South Korean songwriter, rapper, and music producer, Kim Namjoon, is a force to be reckoned with.

In June 2023, RM had 10,004,456 million followers on Spotify, making him the fifth most followed Korean act on Spotify after BTS' 51,172,304 followers, BLACKPINK’s 30,489,367 followers, TWICE’s 13,827,947 followers, and BTS’ J-Hope 10,649,785 followers. Moreover, the 29-year-old leader of the biggest boy band in the world, BTS, has an impressive discography to his credit.

With at least 217 songs accredited to him as a songwriter and composer, Namjoon aka RM is also the youngest artist to achieve this feat in the history of the Korea Music Copyright Association (KOMCA). The Still Life rapper and songwriter’s meritorious discography also comprises his solo mixtapes RM (2015) and mono (October 2018) which showcases his versatility as a musician of impeccable prowess.

Fans lavish praise on BTS Namjoon as he became the third Korean soloist to achieve this milestone on Spotify

Namjoon’s devotion to his craft doesn’t end here as the Korean solo artist and the leader of BTS is also an art enthusiast. His fans, ARMY, are well aware of his admiration towards art, especially contemporary art, from which he derives inspiration to pen masterpieces such as Still Life, Serendipity, Wild Flower, Closer, and many more.

BTS ARMY flooded social media as they congratulated and cheered for the Still Life rapper and songwriter for achieving this victory as the third Korean solo artist on Spotify.

Considering RM's immense capability of philosophical thinking and collaboration with music stalwarts such as Erykah Badu, Anderson Paak, Lil Nas X, HONNE, and Youjeen, it is befitting of the artist to have garnered over 15 million followers and admirers of his work on Spotify.

Additionally, the rapper and songwriter for Still Life made a clue about his next record while being restrained. He stated that the promotion for his forthcoming album may start in October 2023, which he indicated will be distinct from his last one, Indigo, which was published on December 2, 2022.

On a similar note, HYBE Labels made an official announcement on September 25, 2023, and stated that the BTS members Jimin, Namjoon, Jungkook, and Taehyung would announce their military enlistment dates by the end of 2023.