"He is struggling": BTS fans gush over Namjoon's adorable clumsy nature during the recent Weverse live

BTS' Namjoon, who goes by his stage name RM, came on Weverse live on September 14, 2023, and fans went gaga over his clumsy nature. During the live, he dropped his phone multiple times, shared the story of his injury at the gym, hinted at his upcoming album, and more.

Among all the eventful things that the Still Life rapper-songwriter managed to do during his Weverse live, fans got hooked over his child-like innocence the most.

Recently, the leader and main rapper of the globally acclaimed boy group BTS celebrated his twenty-ninth birthday on September 12, 2023. With over 200 songs credited to his name, BTS’ Kim Namjoon, aka RM, is a source of power within himself. Yet the 29-year-old rapper carries an entirely different demeanor than his position in the group.

As a globally renowned celebrity known for being clumsy, Namjoon is also famous for being an extremely calm leader. He is poised and finds peace in visiting art galleries and exhibitions and going on bicycle rides.

Fans take to social media and sigh over BTS' Namjoon's clumsy yet endearing nature

On September 14, 2023, the Wild Flower rapper and songwriter confessed to hurting his feet at the gym during a workout. He narrated the incident, claiming that he was going to pick up a 20-kg weighted plate for a workout and went for the 10-kg instead. However, he didn't pay much attention to the 5-kg plate next to it and accidentally dropped it on his right foot.

Netizens shared about the incident on X while mentioning how typical it is for the BTS member and leader.

Fans couldn't decide whether to laugh or be empathetic at the rapper and acclaimed songwriter's misfortune since being clumsy has been his characteristic trait for at least more than two decades. BTS ARMYs asked him to be more careful and not think too much about being thirty.

Namjoon uploaded a heartfelt letter to ARMY on Weverse on his birthday

On the day of BTS' RM's birthday, the Korean rapper shared a heartfelt letter on his Weverse account describing how he feels about birthdays in general and further adding that this would be his last birthday in his twenties. He wrote:

"It's my last birthday in my twenties. I'm not sure if it’s because of my occupational characteristics, but it feels that a bit of shyness accompanies the day called birthday. Even though I think that it's a day that isn't too big of a deal. I feel so happy and blessed that so many people send their sincerest wishes."

On top of that, he expressed his gratitude towards his fans, aka BTS Army, and how much he adores them, writing:

Because of all of you, I'm living really well. I want to live well. I just want to tell you every time, that I'm loving you with the best version of myself." — Namjoon on Weverse

Furthermore, the Still Life rapper and songwriter hinted at his upcoming album but maintained his tightness. He said that the promotion of his upcoming album might begin in October 2023, and it would be different from his previous one, Indigo, which he released on December 2, 2022.