"See you in 2025": BTS fans celebrate as all seven members renew their contracts with BIG HIT MUSIC with the promise of  much-awaited reunion

On September 20, K-pop mega group BTS announced that all seven members have renewed their exclusive contracts with their agency, BIG HIT MUSIC, and its parent company HYBE. In an official statement to the Korean media outlet Yonhap News HYBE shared:

“The board of directors has completed [their decision] on renewing the exclusive contracts of all seven members of BIGHIT MUSIC’s artist BTS.”

BTS debuted on June 13, 2013, and this year marked their 10th year anniversary in the industry. The talented K-pop group comprises - RM (Kim Nam-joon, leader), Jin (Kim Seok-jin, oldest member), SUGA (Min Yoongi, rapper and producer), J-hope (Jung Ho-seok, rapper and main dancer), Jimin (Park Ji-min, main vocalist and dancer), V (Kim Tae-hyung, vocalist) and finally Jungkook (Jeon Jung-kook, youngest member).

The Butter singers renewed their exclusive contracts in October 2018 more than one year before their original contracts were set to expire. This is the second time all BTS members have renewed their contracts with BIG HIT MUSIC and HYBE, promising ARMYs a much-awaited reunion in 2025, post completing their mandatory military service.

Fans were over the moon as the news came to light and took to social media to express their excitement about the much-awaited reunion.

BTS' RM confirms that all seven members have renewed their exclusive contracts

Just when ARMYs took to Instagram and Twitter to rejoice about the news, leader RM took to his personal Instagram account to confirm that all seven members have re-signed their exclusive contracts with BIG HIT MUSIC and HYBE for a second term.

RM attached a snap of their contract and in a second story, wrote, "#ARMY" and "2025" enclosed with two purple hearts and tagged @bts.bighitofficial, against a starry night sky background.

This not only confirmed that the members have re-signed their exclusive contracts for a second time but also the fact that they will be reuniting in 2025 once they complete their mandatory military service. So far Jin and J-hope have enlisted in the military and SUGA will be enlisting on September 22, Friday.

ARMYs are hopeful that the Dynamite singers will complete their mandatory military service and reunite as a group in 2025. Their new contracts will be effective from 2025, marking the commencement of Bangtan Chapter 2.

Meanwhile, ARMYs flooded Twitter with their heartwarming reactions to Bangtan's reunion in 2025.

Hashtags like "BTS Forever", "APOBANGPO", "BANGTAN", "BTS is not going anywhere," and "See You in 2025" began trending on social media, with thousands of tweets being published each minute, as fans rejoined about the latest announcement.

Bangtan members could possibly host a reunion concert

The Permission to Dance hitmakers may embark on a world tour in 2025. The news was published by the media outlet HITS Daily Double, which stated that HYBE America's CEO Scooter Braun, who was under fire for his alleged fall-out with celebrities like Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, and more, will now be focussing on other clients like Bangtan.

It is believed that Scooter Braun is looking to expand Bangtan's activities in the American market, with a 2025 world tour set to reportedly mark their much-awaited reunion.

BIG HIT MUSIC hasn't commented on the reports, which are mere speculation as of this writing. However, with the news of their contract renewal, ARMYs are hopeful for a reunion concert.