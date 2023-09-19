5 funniest moments of BTS' V on Suchwita

It's official. BTS' V has finally appeared on Suchwita, making him the last of the group to be interviewed by host Suga. The Slow Dancing singer showed up dressed in a simple white T-shirt and ripped jeans, doing push-ups while his hyung introduced him.

This set the stage for the rest of the episode, where v teased fans, lifted Suga on his back, and spoke about being nervous for his first time on the show.

While Layover has been winning hearts and breaking records, this allowed the vocalist to talk about his creation process comfortably, reminisce about the past, and reflect on the future with his bandmate of more than ten years guiding him through.

Scolding fans who thought Chapter 2 was about shirtless BTS, lifting Yoon-gi to prove a point, and more unmissable moments from the Suchwita episode with BTS' V

1) V doing push-ups while Suga introduces him

Taegi, as Suga (Yoongi) and V (Taehyung) are often referred to, are among the most playful duos in BTS. When host Yoongi delivered the carefully crafted introduction for his dongsaeng, the latter was busy doing a mini-workout on the sidelines.

Reminding one of the energetic introductions in Jungkook's episode of Suchwita, the younger member did his best to show his enthusiasm for his first appearance on the show.

2) V telling fans that BTS' Chapter 2 was not about taking their shirts off

Ever since the group's solo careers have taken off in earnest, ARMYs have joked that it seems that this era of the group is all about going shirtless. From Jin to SUGA, Jungkook to Jimin, everyone has had their shirts off in some capacity during advertisements, magazine shoots, or even photographs on social media.

BTS' V noticed this inside joke and took his chance to make it clear that it was a misconception. SUGA tried to explain that Jungkook and Jimin had shown off their shirtless looks while the Suchwita editors helpfully supplied the images. Regardless of the evidence, V stood by his conviction that BTS' second chapter was not about taking shirts off.

3) BTS' V and Suga trying the iconic Run BTS limbo, where V lifted his hyung over his back

A well-known moment between Yoongi and Taehyung took place in Episode 112 of Run BTS titled Dalbang School. The goal was to limbo past a certain height while one member carried the other on his back. While the other teams cleared the mission, BTS' V and Suga remained cautious. At Jin's insistence, Taehyung wanted to try the limbo too, and Yoongi could not refute the younger member.

The duo recreated their hilarious moment, with Suga squealing that this was impossible to do, albeit with a smile on his face.

4) V revealing that he lost the matching bracelet he bought with Suga during Bon Voyage

Expand Tweet

Suga and V had gotten very close during the second season of Bon Voyage, where they were roommates and they even got matching bracelets. While reminiscing and talking about the travel show, Yoongi asked the Slow Dancing singer if he still had the friendship bracelet from then.

Despite sheepishly replying in the negative, BTS' V admitted that he had thoroughly enjoyed the trips with his members and hoped there would be more such opportunities in the future.

5) Discussing a potential new Bon Voyage and talking about how much of their shows get edited out

Expand Tweet

BTS' V added that he would like to see the Northern Lights with his members but would prefer it without cameras. Suga lightly scolded him, saying it would not be a Bon Voyage season if it weren't recorded.

In a cookie clip, Yoongi is seen reassuring Taehyung that it was okay to go on the trip with cameras as many things get edited out afterward. He gave the example of the second season of BTS In the Soop. This surprised a few fans who wondered what footage might have missed being in the final cut.

Apart from the ones mentioned, some moments that will make fans giggle include BTS' V sincerely filling out the producers' questionnaire in contrast to the rest of his group, being shy when Suga called him the "idol of idols," and advocating for higher salaries for the staff who was with them during their Fake Love era.

As SUGA is all set to start his mandatory service (but not in the military due to his shoulder injury), fans wondered about the show's frequency in the future. However, in a Weverse livestream, the host confirmed that he had pre-recorded content, including Suchwita, for fans to watch while he did his duty.

