“5th Gen Global Superstar”: BTS’ V’s fans react to Yeontan’s HD fancam from his stage debut on M Countdown

BTS’ V’s beloved pet dog Yeontan has added another feather to his cap by making his "official debut," as some fans put it, alongside the 28-year-old idol with his debut solo album Layover, winning the fans' hearts as a "5th generation global K-pop idol."

On September 14th, Yeontan appeared on the official music show alongside his celebrity dad, BTS’ V, on Mnet's M Countdown. Tannie, as he is lovingly called by fans, made a stellar stage debut amidst fans cheering and hooting for him, even stealing the spotlight from the Layover hitmaker.

Now, almost a week after Yeontan's stage debut on Mnet's M Countdown, the network has released a good-quality fan cam of the celebrity pet dog, and ARMYs cannot get enough of Yeontan's cute features and confidence on stage.

A fan shared Yeontan's HD-quality fancam with the accompanying caption, "Fancam of rookie 5th gen global superstar, Kim Yeontan!"

BTS’ V's fans gush over Yeontan's new fancam and cheer for his future activities

With his official solo debut on live TV, the Slow Dancing singer's beloved pet dog Yeontan is in high demand amongst ARMYs. Notably, he is the first celebrity pet dog to make his stage debut on Mnet's M Countdown and even gets a solo fan cam to his credit.

ARMYs collectively agree on the internet that Kim Yeontan is the best "K-pup idol" and can give the biggest K-pop idols a run for their money, including BTS’ V.

Fans know Yeontan's sensitive health condition and were surprised to see him make a dazzling appearance on Mnet's M Countdown with the Rainy Days singer in tow.

Additionally, fans couldn't help but marvel at his natural confidence and charisma on stage and how self-assured he was on camera despite the live audience and multiple cameras surrounding him. ARMYs were elated to see Yeontan display his various charms on stage, and the reactions to his viral fancam clips are proof of that.

ARMYs are joking that with the unprecedented reception and praise Yeontan has garnered for his debut fancam, he will surpass BTS’ V in no time. There is no denying that Yeontan is probably one of the most popular and loved celebrity pet dogs in the world.

The adorable fluff was adopted by the Singularity singer from a pet care center and has been a major part of his life and career for over half a decade. Yeontan first appeared on V-live in December 2017 and then in Bangtan's first docu-film, Burn the Stage, the following year.

Since then, Yeontan has actively appeared on BTS’ V's personal Instagram, vlogs, and now in his album Layover. ARMYs have even joked that Yeontan is, in fact, their favorite nepo baby.

BTS’ V won his first music show win for Slow Dancing

Yeontan's magic worked as BTS member V won his first-ever music show on Mnet's M Countdown with the title track Slow Dancing. The other contender for first place was AKMU's Love Lee, but the 28-year-old BTS member triumphed at AKMU by snagging 9,557 points.

Before his performance, the Sweet Night singer rehearsed with his pet dog Yeontan, with fans quietly cheering for the duo so as not to scare Yeontan. The first-ever K-pup idol proved he was an expert on the stage and the cameras as he bravely strutted across the stage, wagging his little tail, looking around in confidence and amusement.

Fans await Yeontan's future activities with bated breath and hope to see him make more appearances on music shows alongside his dad, BTS member V.