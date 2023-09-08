"Tannie is the co star of MV": Fans in awe as BTS’ V’s pet dog Yeontan makes multiple pseudo-appearances in his Slow Dancing MV

September 8, 2023, marked the release of V's eagerly-awaited debut solo album, Layover, and Slow Dancing, the third song from his album. However, the spotlight unexpectedly turned to Taehyung's beloved pet dog, Yeontan. In the Slow Dancing music video, V found himself immersed in the beauty of nature, but what captured fans' hearts was his unshakeable love for his furry companion, Yeontan.

The previous day, September 7, had marked Yeontan's birthday, and this adorable dog had already carved out a special place in the hearts of ARMYs around the world. Some fans noted that the dog in the music video might not have been Yeontan but Rocky, a dog of the same breed.

Tannie, as Yeontan is affectionately called, couldn't travel overseas due to health reasons. Nevertheless, the symbolism was not lost, and Rocky became a charming stand-in.

V's pet dog, Yeontan, becomes the catalytic protagonist of his new song's music video, Slow Dancing

Within the K-pop community, Yeontan's noteworthiness in V's life is well-known. Despite an inborn health condition, Yeontan holds a cherished place as one of the most beloved dogs in the world of K-pop. While all BTS members have their own canine companions, V's decision to incorporate his special dog into his solo album was a heartfelt surprise for fans.

Yeontan's presence on the album cover had already captured hearts, and fans eagerly anticipated how else he would be featured. The music video revealed several instances where Yeontan made appearances, including a creative depiction using trees in the mountains making the shape of Yeontan's face and a heartwarming scene where he sits alongside V on a terrace.

At the end of the MV, the album's cover can be seen as the concluding scene. In one of the other scenes, clouds forming a dog shape could be seen, probably depicting V's love for his dog. The song, Slow Dancing, offers a soulful reflection on love and longing, delivered in V's signature style.

Here is how fans reacted to Kim Yeontan being the main star of the MV:

The music video of Slow Dancing features Taehyung in a free-spirited avatar where he embarks on a vacation with a group of people who feature as his friends. The song feels like a liberation of some kind of feeling relating to love.

As fans celebrated Yeontan's starring role in the music video, they looked forward to V's performance of Slow Dancing on the Japanese live music program CDTV. The BTS star also hinted at a freestyle choreography for the song. With the release of Layover, the world is set to embrace his unique musical style. Additional music videos are scheduled for release, and fans eagerly rally behind the BTS star as he steps into this exciting new phase of his career.