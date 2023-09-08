"HYYH VIBES": ARMYs go gaga over Kim Tae-hyung's Slow Dancing teaser

On September 7, 2023, BTS' Kim Tae-hyung unveiled the highly anticipated teaser for the title track Slow Dancing from his upcoming studio album Layover, sending fans into a frenzy. Fans were reminded of the HYYH era of BTS and appreciated the reference to The Little Mermaid.

The upcoming album consists of six songs, out of which two tracks, Love Me Again and Rainy Days, have already been released. The remaining tracks, Blue, Slow Dancing, Slow Dancing instrumental music, and For Us, will be unveiled on the premiere day.

As soon as the teaser was unveiled, fans couldn't contain their excitement and took to social media to express various opinions regarding the Slow Dancing teaser.

One fan speculated that the upcoming music video might be related to BTS' HYYH (Hwa Yong Yeon Hwa) concept, which comprises four albums representing The Most Beautiful Moment in Life.

This phrase also alludes to the most beautiful and happiest times in someone's life.

"A WHOLE SHIRTLESS TAEHYUNG FOR SLOW DANCING?": ARMYs can't get enough of Kim Tae-hyung's appearance in the latest teaser

The latest Slow Dancing teaser begins with a sweeping view of the glittering deep blue ocean. The teaser features two people dancing together from an aerial perspective, gradually transitioning to the natural color of the ocean.

Here, Kim Tae-hyung can be seen embracing the ocean's waters as he swims through them. While submerged, ARMYs catch glimpses of his shirtless figure as he struggles to ascend towards the surface. The teaser notably lacks music, with only the sound of the ocean water being heard.

Upon seeing the teaser, fans were reminded of Kim Tae-hyung during the HYYH era when he jumped into the ocean (albeit with a shirt on) in the Run music video. This symbolic representation of V entering the water reflects the sense of being engulfed by darkness.

ARMYs have drawn parallels between the Slow Dancing teaser and the HYYH era's Run, expressing their desire for a happier outcome for V in the upcoming music video.

Check out how ARMYs are reacting to the Kim Tae-hyung's latest Slow Dancing teaser:

Meanwhile, fans are excited and are speculating about the video. Many talked about the constellation of stars visible at the beginning of the teaser, which they interpreted as representing two figures dancing together. Needless to say, they are eagerly anticipating the release of V's song, which is set to drop tomorrow.

In addition, the recent concept photos of Kim Tae-hyung enjoying a summer day at the ocean and beach align with the theme of the Slow Dancing teaser. Fans have been comparing the shots to stills from The Little Mermaid (2023) as well.

Furthermore, V's appearance on The Running Man, scheduled for September 10, is highly anticipated. On September 9, viewers can enjoy his special performances for NPOP, featuring songs like Love Me Again and Rainy Days.

Additionally, V has a lineup of exciting appearances on platforms such as Tiny Desk, Inkigayo, Suchwita, and more, all part of the promotional efforts for his upcoming debut album.

Kim Tae-hyung is set to release his debut album Layover on September 8, 2023.