“This is so beyond CUTE!”: Fans lose their minds as BTS’ V’s pet dog Yeontan makes his debut on live TV at M Countdown

BTS’ V's pet dog, Yeontan, made an unexpected live television debut at the Mnet M Countdown on September 14, 2023, stealing the spotlight. Since Yeontan plays a dominant role in V’s debut solo album, Layover, fans eagerly anticipated more of his appearances. However, given Yeontan's sensitive health condition, seeing him on stage was an unexpected and heartwarming surprise.

Expand Tweet

During V's performance of Slow Dancing, Yeontan made his entrance, trotting cutely from backstage toward V. The awed fans noted how Yeontan seemed a bit bewildered by the large audience but instinctively protected his owner, just as any loyal dog would. Another delightful news of the day was the BTS star winning the M Countdown stage, which was also Slow Dancing’s first-ever show win.

BTS' V's dog, Kim Yeontan, makes his first live on-screen appearance, leaving fans gushing about the "favorite father-son duo"

BTS’ Kim Taehyung’s dog Yeontan recently turned 7 years old on September 7, 2023, and fans couldn’t stop appreciating and wishing him for being one of the most adorable pets ever. Undoubtedly, Yeontan, with all his cuteness, is one of the most loved dogs currently.

Although him being a part of V’s solo debut album project definitely came as a surprise to the fans, they couldn’t stop adoring the fondness that this owner and pet duo shared. The Love Me Again singer's love for his dog is nothing new to the fandom. However, him putting up Yeontan's face as his debut album’s cover spoke volumes about how much V cherished Tannie, as he’s lovingly referred to by his owner as well as the ARMYs.

Expand Tweet

Everyone in the fandom has been aware that V’s album has five songs, and all of them come with music videos for the ARMYs. In the second MV for the song Rainy Days, which was released on August 11, ARMYs saw an appearance from Yeontan himself. Later, it was revealed that the dog in the video wasn’t Tannie but a dog of the same breed named Rocky, as he couldn’t travel due to his health condition.

Fans were slightly disappointed by this fact and were convinced that they might never get to see Yeontan live, given his health sensitivity. However, to everyone‘s surprise, the BTS member brought Yeontan for his appearance on Mnet's M Countdown for the fans to catch a glimpse of everyone’s beloved canine. As V took the stage to sing the third song from his album, Slow Dancing, it was Yeontan who stole the show with his absolute cuteness.

Expand Tweet

While V was in the middle of singing, Tannie appeared on the stage and kept walking around in a confused and flustered manner since it was his first time in a crowded arena. Moreover, he kept close to V since he found the place unfamiliar, which had fans wheezing because of the cuteness.

In another moment, Taehyung was dancing with a group of background dancers when Tannie appeared on the stage from the backside. After not being able to catch a glimpse of his owner, he adorably turned his back to the stage and went away. All of these adorable moments were captured on the cameras, and fans could not stop gushing over V’s little pomeranian companion.

This not only stole the hearts of fans but also had them trending the hashtag "Tannie" on Twitter, celebrating the dog’s debut on live television.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As much as fans are proud of the BTS member about the release of his solo debut album, they are equally proud of Yeontan for getting the kind of recognition and fame he received due to V's album.

As time passes and Layover album gets old, fans want to keep seeing more of Yeontan as much as they wanna see V. Interestingly, ARMYs are now demanding support for the BTS member's new album more than ever, and it is safe to say that his pet dog, Yeontan, has the biggest role to play in it.