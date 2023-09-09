5 things you might have missed in BTS’ V’s Slow Dancing music video

BTS’ V recently became the last member of the global superstar group to release a solo album on September 8, 2023. It has already been declared a million seller by Hanteo charts in just a few days.

Having dropped two music videos prior to the actual release, the anticipation drummed up among ARMYs has finally reached its pinnacle. Meant to be a brief pause for fans, Layover gives Kim Tae-hyung the space to develop his music brand further.

The title track, Slow Dancing, was released on September 8. A music video was also released at the same time, paying homage to BTS’ The Most Beautiful Moment in Life series, a cinematic masterpiece in its own right.

The HYYH connection, Jung Kook’s cameo, and more details from the Slow Dancing music video by BTS’ V

1) Multiple references to The Most Beautiful Moment in Life (HYYH) albums by BTS

ARMYs connected the music video to BTS' The Most Beautiful Moment in Life era. (Image via X/ @randomksj)

After watching the trailer and music video of Slowly Dancing, many fans noted the similarities between certain moments and the complicated story behind BTS' HYYH series. There are theories that these moments involve time travel and alternate timelines. In particular, Tae-hyung was diving into the water, just like he did in the Butterfly and RUN music videos which surprised fans.

When BTS’ V developed the polaroid he took with his friends in Slowly Dancing, all his friends looked like him. This also brings to mind the scene from the HYYH prologue: on stage, where RM snaps a photograph of Jin with SUGA. However, upon looking at it after it develops, only Jin is visible in the picture.

In a Rolling Stone interview, Tae-hyung confirmed that he wanted to remind fans of that era of BTS. He gave credence to fans' theories.

2) BTS’ V's fascination with the sea shows up in Slowly Dancing

Kim Tae-hyung has many references to the sea in his music. (Image via X/ @thv_lips)

In the Rolling Stone interview, V also spoke about being inspired by nature. He added that he is always learning from RM, who he considered very "poetic." A fan on X (formerly Twitter) found that he frequently referenced the sea in his solo works and Instagram, making the seaside filming location an obvious choice.

BTS has also used the desert and sea metaphor in their hidden track Sea. They speak of how the desert they found themselves in was like the Namib Desert close to the sea. BTS’ V have kept only some of these connections in mind while filming, but fans still draw their conclusions.

3) Jung Kook and Yeontan look-a-likes making cameos

Doppelgangers of Jung Kook and V's Pomeranian dog make appearances in the M/V. (Image via X/ @purplesNgreen)

Having peppered Yeontan throughout the album promotions, it was not surprising that the dog (or a look-a-like) also made it to the title track. In fact, some eagle-eyed fans spied a plantation in the shape of the dog in Slow Dancing making them smile at the ingenuity.

In addition to Yeontan, BTS’ V also had someone who resembled his beloved dongsaeng, Jung Kook, make an appearance. ARMYs were amused by these "cosplayers" who made the music video more fun to watch for fans.

4) The Peter Pan-esque vibe of BTS’ V

Fans found that V looked like Peter Pan in the music video. (Image via X/ @scoutlynch)

As Tae-hyung mentioned that Layover would remind one of their youth, the similarities to multiple film adaptations of J. M. Barrie's Peter Pan are not misplaced.

Peter Pan's character, considered the epitome of eternal boyhood, is referenced through the lopsided crown, pirate ships, and the friend group who accompany Tae-hyung in Slow Dancing. It also hammers in the dream-like and fictional quality of the video.

5) V seemingly lucid dreaming his friends and other details into existence

Some fans think that Tae-hyung's character imagined the whole music video into existence. (Image via X/ @seokjinah070)

Keeping in line with the Peter Pan theme, some netizens have speculated the possibility of the whole music video being a lucid dream that emerged from the imagination of BTS’ V.

From the displaced shimmering and dog-shaped natural features, fans speculate that despite the realism, Tae-hyung's character in Slow Dancing is aware that he is dreaming. The polaroid that connected the music video to HYYH could also be his conscience trying to tell him to come out of the dream, similar to the dream concept in Inception.

Apart from the details mentioned above, fans have pointed at the queer-coded nature of the Slow Dancing music video, saying that BTS’ V purposefully looked for LGBTQ+ actors and dancers because they fit the vibe better. However, it is unconfirmed, but remains a happy coincidence.

The music video has acquired 11 million views (and counting) on YouTube as of writing and continues to trend on the video-sharing platform more than a day after its release. BTS’ V has many promotional activities planned to promote Layover, including an offline fanmeeting in October, and fans have much to look forward to.

